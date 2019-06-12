As Twitchy told you yesterday, Pinterest recently permanently banned pro-life org LiveAction, citing “harmful misinformation.” Project Veritas reported that Pinterest had also added Pinterest to a “pornography block list.”

Well, apparently Project Veritas went too far for Twitter’s comfort in calling out Pinterest, because their Twitter account’s been limited:

Here’s the thing: If Twitter wants to go after Project Veritas for supposedly violating their “rules,” that’s their prerogative. But once again, they seem to be selectively enforcing their terms of service. And if they do that, their rules effectively mean nothing.

