As Twitchy told you yesterday, Pinterest recently permanently banned pro-life org LiveAction, citing “harmful misinformation.” Project Veritas reported that Pinterest had also added Pinterest to a “pornography block list.”

Well, apparently Project Veritas went too far for Twitter’s comfort in calling out Pinterest, because their Twitter account’s been limited:

Breaking News: Twitter has decided that investigative journalism is in violation of their terms of service – @Project_Veritas has been temporarily suspended from posting for tweeting internal communications from @Pinterest which show them calling @benshapiro a "white supremacist" pic.twitter.com/eJNDWEfanf — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 12, 2019

Here’s the thing: If Twitter wants to go after Project Veritas for supposedly violating their “rules,” that’s their prerogative. But once again, they seem to be selectively enforcing their terms of service. And if they do that, their rules effectively mean nothing.