How are things lookin’ out there today in Climate Change Alarmist Land? Let’s go to woke meteorologist and self-described ecosocialist Eric Holthaus to find out:

There’s not a single woman’s voice in the trailer for @LeoDiCaprio’s new documentary on climate change technofixes, but the word “profit” is used twice… We must do better at lifting up different voices and system-shattering solutions. (Thanks @OliviaTruax for the heads up) https://t.co/FdbrG1GQgI — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 9, 2019

Oh man. Sorry, wait … is that too un-woke an expression? This is all very problematic and we’re just trying to keep track of everything here:

This film is directed by a woman —me —and is half female driven, African-American and LGBT are represented I please urge everyone to watch this film before they start criticizing us — Leilaconners (@Leilaconners) June 10, 2019

seriously I can’t believe this discussion please watch the film before anyone weighs in on this — Leilaconners (@Leilaconners) June 10, 2019

Uh-oh, Eric. Now what are you gonna do?

Just had a good chat with @Leilaconners who directed #IceOnFire w/ @LeoDiCaprio and @MichaelEMann: "The only reason we do what we do is to make sure people feel included." HBO cut the trailer. Because of yesterday’s discussion, "We are talking about recutting the trailer." — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 10, 2019

Ah, that’s better. Or is it?

Could anything better sum up how deeply insufferable and exhausting left-of-center spaces are becoming than a white guy using his 500k-follower platform to try to whip up outrage over a film directed by a woman on the basis of a lack of representation in the TRAILER? Just stop! pic.twitter.com/m9uBzNgnbi — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 12, 2019

2/ People like this rarely apologize and never walk something back. They are constantly on the lookout for the ways in which others have failed to live up to their stratospheric standards, and when it's pointed out they're mistaken about something, they just shift the goalposts. pic.twitter.com/06tlARx803 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 12, 2019

Case in point:

After watching the full @IceonFireFilm, I am deeply disappointed. We hear from no women of color at all. We must do better. There are so many stories of a better future that are being erased and silenced, and we need to hear them. Watch for yourself:https://t.co/zbM8b3nWyV https://t.co/8XKzGnkQX6 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 12, 2019

Goalpost = shifted.

Holthaus is a crazy man. https://t.co/cdxthBIrO3 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 12, 2019

Hey, he’s just trying to use his privilege as a white man to make life better for women who aren’t perceptive or assertive enough to do it for themselves.

Building a just and inclusive world that works for everyone is a job for EVERYONE. At this point in the climate emergency, it's the job of white men (like me) who've benefitted from the current system to share or cede power and take proactive steps toward transformative change. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 10, 2019

He must be so much fun at parties.

Good lord this is so pathetic. — Casey Jenks (@yeabuddy) June 12, 2019

How else do you get to be a Certified "Good Guy" if you don't indiscriminately call out things for reasons? — Benjamin Howard (@BenHowardOPT) June 12, 2019

Good point.

Woke climate change alarmists are very concerned about the earth’s population. So it stands to reason that when they devour themselves, it’s good for the planet. Everybody wins!

***

Related:

This happened: Meteorologist Eric Holthaus describes counseling, inability to function due to climate change & Trump

Blue check meteorologist empathizes with students’ climate change angst (because of ‘Dawson’s Creek’)