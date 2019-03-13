Grist meteorologist Eric Holthaus has previously made it known that his concern about climate change (especially in the era of Trump) has caused him to seek counseling. Now, with Friday scheduled to be a “climate strike” for students in parts of the world, Holthaus knows how they’re feeling — well, almost anyway:

Remember the angst you felt watching Dawson's Creek? Remember feeling like you didn't fit in? Imagine that, but growing up with the uncertainty of the entire planet's habitability. That's why kids are striking on Friday. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 13, 2019

And just who is telling them the “entire planet’s habitability” is in danger?

You… typed this with a straight face? LMAO! https://t.co/xDUvhTppVl — Andrew Palmer (@AndrewHMPalmer) March 13, 2019

Maybe more people would take climate change seriously if other people dialed down the hysterics. Otherwise it just sounds like Smolleting.https://t.co/i7wqkS9Bll — Яob (@robx_d) March 13, 2019

Just imagine the stress of being subjected to the current climate change hysteria while watching “Dawson’s Creek.” Perish the thought!

Sir, I still need know if you wanted fries with your order https://t.co/buqAfmFrAE — . (@t4rdi5_) March 13, 2019

GenX had the exact same experience. For the exact same reason. Because the exact same people were telling us the exact same thing. And they were wrong. https://t.co/ErHWpSHrxp — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 13, 2019

Imagine lying to your kids and using them as props. That's why kids are striking. https://t.co/JJR9ShlCBM — Electric Pence 🇺🇸⚡ (@PenceElectric) March 13, 2019

I grew up believing Earth was heading for another Ice Age due to Fossil Fuels, and/or would be destroyed in a global nuclear war, imminently. Neither of those things happened, and nor will this. https://t.co/yMNMGIW8qx — Derek Sorensen (@th3Derek) March 13, 2019

Dawson's Creek angst was more real than the idea that these kids will be living in Thunderdome…but have fun skipping class kids! https://t.co/3JK1e6Vcr0 — PleasantPups (@MikeEllisCope) March 13, 2019

NARRATOR: Actually, they just wanted to skip school. https://t.co/jPKyoRj3b0 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 13, 2019

Whatever sacrifices need to be made to bring “climate change” to the headlines. *Eye roll*

We have to adopt socialism and consign millions to death and starvation because "Dawson's Creek" made you cry? https://t.co/OORwhI6dEl — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) March 13, 2019

Back off, man, he’s a scientist!