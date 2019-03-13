Grist meteorologist Eric Holthaus has previously made it known that his concern about climate change (especially in the era of Trump) has caused him to seek counseling. Now, with Friday scheduled to be a “climate strike” for students in parts of the world, Holthaus knows how they’re feeling — well, almost anyway:

And just who is telling them the “entire planet’s habitability” is in danger?

Trending

Just imagine the stress of being subjected to the current climate change hysteria while watching “Dawson’s Creek.” Perish the thought!

Whatever sacrifices need to be made to bring “climate change” to the headlines. *Eye roll*

Back off, man, he’s a scientist!

