Today is a Very Important Day. Because it’s a day to reflect on What Might Have Been.

If you’re not sure what we’re referring to, we’ll let Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane explain:

Yeah, what a waste. Just imagine how great things would be. Finally, we’d have someone who could restore honor and integrity to the White House!

Oh, wait.

We can only hope that Paul Kane, like John Edwards, will be able to pick up the broken pieces of his shattered American dream.

