Today is a Very Important Day. Because it’s a day to reflect on What Might Have Been.

If you’re not sure what we’re referring to, we’ll let Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane explain:

John Edwards turns 66 today.

In alternative universe he served in Obama's cabinet & is now a 2020 frontrunner — youthful alternative to Bernie, Biden, Warren, at a time when voters really believe there are "two Americas".

What a waste.https://t.co/YcOVyJyfAe — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) June 10, 2019

Yeah, what a waste. Just imagine how great things would be. Finally, we’d have someone who could restore honor and integrity to the White House!

Oh, wait.

Yeah, a universe where he wasn’t a loathsome a-hole. But sure, this tweet is totally non-partisan. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) June 10, 2019

I can’t believe you end w “what a waste”. If you study how ppl carry themselves, it was clear fr start Edwards was an empty suit. The Pilot, his hometown newspaper, called him “Senator Gone” for his Senate attendance. You are fooled by a slogan? “Two Americas”? We were spared. — P Ebo (@EBOlady) June 10, 2019

You link to his speech with an opening about the wife he cheated on. No thanks. — Mary C. Coyle (@MaryCathCoyle) June 10, 2019

John Edwards is the quintessential North Carolina Democrat. Corrupt, morally bankrupt, and revered by the mainstream news media. https://t.co/ejo5vti17p — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 10, 2019

Oh and the National Enquirer broke the story because literally every journalist knew about it but oddly didn’t report on it during an election. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 10, 2019

Is John Edwards a completely different person who didn't bang his mistress while his wife was dying of cancer in this alternative universe? https://t.co/JEzmxNbEBF — RBe (@RBPundit) June 10, 2019

He cheated on his wife when she was battling cancer, then used donor money to pay off his mistress. Unless the argument is that he could beat Trump because he’s equally morally questionable, I don’t see the appeal. — Michelle Gagnon (@Michelle_Gagnon) June 10, 2019

Yeah. Tough loss. Maybe he would be banging another woman while his current wife was dying of cancer, getting her pregnant and abandoning THAT kid as well. Maybe you'll recover from this terrible loss someday — *Sees graphite on roof (@ODhonnabhain) June 10, 2019

We can only hope that Paul Kane, like John Edwards, will be able to pick up the broken pieces of his shattered American dream.