You probably aren’t going to believe this, but it seems that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may be starting to get too big for her designer britches. According to Axios, AOC may be looking at a possible Senate run … against Chuck Schumer or Kirsten Gillibrand:

AOC's possible next step: primarying Schumer in 2022 or Gillibrand in 2024 for a Senate seat from New York, sources tell Axios on HBO. https://t.co/Q2UyrtYyMY — Axios (@axios) June 10, 2019

Now, it’s important to note that Axios is basing this on unnamed “top Democrats” pushing for an AOC Senate run, a poll showing growing support for socialism, especially among women, and the fact that the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party has embraced AOC with open arms. But Axios doesn’t appear to have much evidence that AOC is seriously thinking about pursuing a Senate career. More:

Corbin Trent, Ocasio-Cortez’s communications director, said that when she thinks down the road, she thinks in terms of transitioning Democrats to a party that’s unified around progressive policies. As to eventually challenging one of the New York senators, Trent said: “Having worked on her campaign, I don’t think we’re going to be moving to a different role any time soon.” Be smart: AOC fits great downstate and thrives nationally, but a New York poll by Siena College in March showed she could struggle statewide.

Gillibrand and Schumer are pretty content to pat AOC on the head right now, but does anyone else get the feeling that they wouldn’t just roll over for her if she decided to go up against them?

She cannot be this stupid. Please tell me… — Maggie Klaus (@Maggie_Klaus) June 10, 2019

Not only can she be this stupid, but as she’s demonstrated so many times, she is this stupid. Dare we hope that she give it a go?

Has there ever been a freshman rep to talk less about his or her district? https://t.co/84RZMZtNcq — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) June 10, 2019

Statewide popularity:

Schumer +10

Gillibrand +10

Ocasio-Cortez -13https://t.co/UsS9MYO9Bn Seems like a recipe for defeat — Naturalgascanboyd (@Naturalgascanb1) June 10, 2019

AOC’s possible next step: overplaying her hand for no discernible reason. — Pete Bacon (@BaconGrillin123) June 10, 2019

GP I may switch my registration to Democrat so I can vote for her in the primary just for the giggles. It's not like my Upstate Republican primary vote matters much on the state level. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 10, 2019

If she primaries Schumer, she must be not be looking to stay in politics for very long. That's the fastest way for her to end up as a MSNBC contributor. — Kyle Conner (@udkyle) June 10, 2019

Which is pretty much the career trajectory she’s on now, anyway.