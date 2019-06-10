As Twitchy told you, the Daily Beast is shocked and dismayed that Fox News hosts would fuel rumors about Joe Biden’s health, despite themselves having indulged and participated in wild speculation about Donald Trump’s health.

Well anyway, it seems Brian Stelter has also decided to take his high horse for a ride today:

Biden camp says "these are baseless lies meant to stoke fear in their viewers. It has no place in our public discourse, and anyone amplifying it bears some responsibility for giving it legitimacy it most certainly does not deserve" https://t.co/Eg6smwzTES — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 10, 2019

Poor Brian’s so busy monitoring that hall that he forgot to

Well here's your self awareness fail of the dayhttps://t.co/SKW2ajGT7U — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2019

And how is this different than CNN and every major national news outlet questioning Trump's mental health for the last three years? — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 10, 2019

Easy: It’s not.

I’m old enough to remember CNN having specialists to chime in on Trump’s mental state using a few clips and videos. — Paul Hoang (@PaulHoang1229) June 10, 2019

So are we!

Almost time for a sequel to this video. https://t.co/jf0YSlaBd8 — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) June 10, 2019

Welp.

But you've been doing it for 3 years, pal. — Allen Starr (@AllenStarr19) June 10, 2019

Any comment on all the Trump mental health cracks made by your friends last year? — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 10, 2019

Bahahahahahahaha. Coming from the same people that question Trump's health, daily? Stop, Brian. You damn near made me spit out my tea. People at Panera are looking at me all funny. — Texas Patron (@texaspatron) June 10, 2019

Guy who has repeatedly played armchair psychiatrist for 3 years is about to be suddenly dismayed at opponents playing the exact same game, which we warned him would happen. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2019

For an ever-vigilant hall monitor, Brian Stelter sure does seem obtuse.