As Twitchy told you last night, Joe Biden flopped back after flipping on the Hyde Amendment, declaring once and for all (for now) that he supports mandatory taxpayer funding for abortion.

Joe Biden’s colossal bungling of what should’ve been a very simple yes-or-no answer was about as ill-advised and embarrassing as it gets, and even the friendliest of media outlets should have a difficult time trying to spin this in a way that doesn’t make Biden look bad. But the AP is apparently up to the challenge:

So, not only did Republicans pounce on Biden’s about-face, but no one would’ve thought Biden’s gaffe was a gaffe if Republicans hadn’t framed it that way.

Amazing. Except it really isn’t anymore.

Oh well.

Yay, progress!

Tags: APAssociated PressgaffeHyde amendmentJoe Bidenrepublicans