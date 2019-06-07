As Twitchy told you last night, Joe Biden flopped back after flipping on the Hyde Amendment, declaring once and for all (for now) that he supports mandatory taxpayer funding for abortion.

Joe Biden’s colossal bungling of what should’ve been a very simple yes-or-no answer was about as ill-advised and embarrassing as it gets, and even the friendliest of media outlets should have a difficult time trying to spin this in a way that doesn’t make Biden look bad. But the AP is apparently up to the challenge:

the basic rule is: if a conservative or a republican call attention to a fact that reflects poorly on a democrat, it is called “pouncing.” this is official AP style. pic.twitter.com/1kFee2u3yE — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 7, 2019

So, not only did Republicans pounce on Biden’s about-face, but no one would’ve thought Biden’s gaffe was a gaffe if Republicans hadn’t framed it that way.

The AP take on Joe Biden flipping on the Hyde Amendment and flopping back in the span of 24 hours is that Republicans *framed it* as a gaffe https://t.co/GpCGiK83UD — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 7, 2019

Amazing. Except it really isn’t anymore.

And if a Democrat calls attention to a fact that reflects poorly on a Republican, it is called Breaking News. — Beorn (@Beorn2000) June 7, 2019

basically, yes. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 7, 2019

Oh well.

Hey, at least they left the "pounce" for the story itself instead of making it the headline. #babysteps — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) June 7, 2019

Yay, progress!