A lot of Democrats have beclowned themselves over the “collusion” narrative and the Mueller report, but Rep. Adam Schiff may very well take the cake. Check out what he said earlier today about AG Bill Barr:

Schiff calls Barr "the second-most-dangerous man in the country" https://t.co/KUCEPTwoP2 pic.twitter.com/ltQDrAQ6H7 — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2019

Rep. Adam Schiff on AG Barr: "He's the second most dangerous man in the country." https://t.co/iEjNbwGFxn pic.twitter.com/9OeFqzR0Zy — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2019

More from The Hill:

“We find ourselves, I think, for the first time with an attorney general who really is the president’s defense lawyer and spokesperson who’s quite good at it and has the veneer of respectability to camouflage what he’s doing,” Schiff said, referring to Barr, during remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C. “He is not the sophist that Giuliani is, he’s much more dangerous, and I think he’s the second-most-dangerous man in the country,” he added.

The second most dangerous man in the country? Really?

This is deranged. How do statements such as these help discourse? Why is it this dude never gets any pushback — Druw (@chidiscourse23) June 4, 2019

He doesn’t get much from the Resistance, anyway. They encourage this stuff. But others whose minds aren’t completely addled by Trump Derangement Syndrome can recognize his hyperbolic shrieking for what it is. You don’t have to be a Trump superfan to see that Adam Schiff is making an ass of himself.

Delusional — Paulie (@TunnelRat98) June 4, 2019

Gee, we can’t for the life of us imagine why more people don’t take Adam Schiff seriously!

Still have the evidence you said you had? — p4333 (@Glennon1961) June 4, 2019

***

Related:

‘What is he afraid of?’ Here’s proof Adam Schiff is VERY on edge about Barr’s probe into origins of Russia collusion hoax