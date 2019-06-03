Uh-oh, guys. It’s getting really serious now. The Resistance Dems are bringing in the big guns:

Yes, because nothing says “we’re focusing on the substance” like dusting off John Dean for more Watergate comparisons. What’s so substantive about this, exactly?

Can we look forward to more insightful testimony like that?

Heh.

