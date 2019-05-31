This morning, Jake Tapper felt compelled to offer up a reminder about what a piece of sh*t failed GOP congressional candidate Paul Nehlen is:

A few hours later, Laura Ingraham apparently felt compelled to respond:

We’d love to know how Laura Ingraham is elevating the debate in America when she goes to bat for rabid Neo-Nazis like Paul Nehlen — which is exactly what she did on her show last night:

More from Mediaite:

The Fox News host turned to Candace Owens, a commentator who cut her teeth at notorious conspiracy factory Infowars, for comment. Ingraham argued criticism of the [doctored video of Nancy Pelosi] was part of a “larger effort to silence conservative voices ahead of the 2020 election.”

“Facebook now, what do they monitor, ‘hate’? That sounds good until you realize hate — These are some of the people they’ve shunned,” Ingraham said, showing off a number of “prominent voices” banned from Facebook, including our white supremacist, Paul Nehlen.

“It’s people who believe in border enforcement, people who believe in national sovereignty,” Ingraham said.

“People who believe in black America,” Owens added.

Sorry, Candace, but Paul Nehlen doesn’t so much believe in black America in that he believes that blacks are bad for America. Well, blacks, Hispanics, Jews … anyone who isn’t white enough for him, basically. For Laura Ingraham to whitewash — no pun intended — Nehlen’s racist, anti-Semitic views as belief in border enforcement and national sovereignty is intellectually dishonest and morally irresponsible.

The only thing Paul Nehlen is interested in conserving is neo-Nazism.

Ingraham’s been flirting with the Alt-Right for a long time now … but this constitutes a full-blown love affair.

It’s shameful. And it’s disgusting.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

Yeah … this is not a great look for Fox News:

More from the Daily Beast:

“It is obscene to suggest that Laura Ingraham was defending Paul Nehlen’s despicable actions especially when some of the names on the graphic were pulled from an Associated Press report on best known political extremists banned from Facebook,” the network said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Anyone who watches Laura’s show knows that she is a fierce protector of freedom of speech and the intent of the segment was to highlight the growing trend of unilateral censorship in America.”

Oh, come on.

Ingraham wasn’t being “a fierce protector of free speech”; she was willfully glossing over an anti-Semitic, racist neo-Nazi’s anti-Semitism, racism, and neo-Nazism in the name of shining a light on censorship. There’s no way to spin what she did as a positive.

