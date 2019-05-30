On today’s episode of “We Couldn’t Make This Up If We Tried”:
We are pleased to announce that Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a featured keynote at our #FireEyeSummit in October! Secretary Clinton will engage in an intimate Q&A keynote discussion with Kevin Mandia.
— FireEye (@FireEye) May 30, 2019
Hillary Clinton. Keynoting a cybersecurity conference.
Um, Hillary Clinton keynoting a cyber security event makes about as much sense as Bill Clinton leading a marriage retreat. https://t.co/ACSEpr98ex
— Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) May 30, 2019
You guys, we cannot. We literally cannot.
😂😂😂😂😂
— joe dirte (@jcmulgado_cm) May 30, 2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 yeah ok
— Pepe Lopez (@pop_lo) May 30, 2019
That's some funny stuff right there!🤣🤣🤣
— Ariel Montaño (@jesusmontano) May 30, 2019
— danny lustgarten (@natbornkiller) May 30, 2019
My first thought was, this is really funny but they mean it, seriously?!
— Irrelefant 🐘 (@wurstbrotmitei) May 30, 2019
You are joking…..right?
— LifeIsGood (@LifeisGood628) May 30, 2019
Is this a joke?
— Tracy Kinner (@teeleekin) May 30, 2019
Is this a joke? This has to be a joke.
— Melisende 💣🖤 (@Hyacinth89) May 30, 2019
this has to be a joke.
— factmaster (@triviasteve) May 30, 2019
Wait…Is this real life?
— Robert Williamson (@WilliamsonRC) May 30, 2019
We just pinched ourselves, and this indeed appears to be real life.
Ask her about how to keep servers secure. She'll love that.
— John Doiron, Womb Survivor (@jfd1965) May 30, 2019
Topic: How to use BleachBit efficiently?
— Ralph Langner (@langnergroup) May 30, 2019
Will she be discussing the proper way to wipe a server; Cloth vs. #BleachBit. Asking for the #AmericanPeople
— USA_Strong (@USAStrong1776) May 30, 2019
Is she leading the "What Not To Do Especially If You're Running For President" symposium? https://t.co/NxDNyvH4aS
— ⚡Deus Ex Mushina⚡ (@MushKat) May 30, 2019
Guess we’ll have to stay tuned. Or … not.
sure…..go with that pic.twitter.com/XfXCO2AkVd
— Shelli R (@WVShelli) May 30, 2019
Hillary speaking at a cyber security conference is like inviting a raging alcoholic to speak on sobriety
— Pencil Neck Adam Schitt (@SleepyMTP) May 30, 2019
It's like having Donald Trump lead your Book Club.
— Kirk Merritt (@Kirk4Defiance) May 30, 2019
Hillary talking about cyber defense? Now that's rich. Whoever made this decision should probably be looking for a new job. Tarnishes FireEye's reputation by even giving her a platform, let alone the topic.
— Lenny Bruise (@lenny_bruised) May 30, 2019
WTH?? WHY??? This has got to be the dumbest thing I have read all day! What in the hell motivates a decision for this person to attend or speak at a #infosec #Cybersecurity Summit? #losingcredibility
— SmashTheStack (@cyberbandaid) May 30, 2019
You guys must be total jackasses to not give a damn about the optics of this.
— MacLaren (@SoCalMTK) May 30, 2019
Is this how you want to become the laughing stock of the cyber world??? Because I am 100% confident you will succeed in not only that, but also becoming the world most comedic cyber security convention EVER. Lol
— CarlosD (@The_Swarlos) May 30, 2019