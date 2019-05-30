On today’s episode of “We Couldn’t Make This Up If We Tried”:

We are pleased to announce that Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a featured keynote at our #FireEyeSummit in October! Secretary Clinton will engage in an intimate Q&A keynote discussion with Kevin Mandia. >> Learn more at https://t.co/HPdYNonbx0 pic.twitter.com/l96yOkADLf — FireEye (@FireEye) May 30, 2019

Hillary Clinton. Keynoting a cybersecurity conference.

Um, Hillary Clinton keynoting a cyber security event makes about as much sense as Bill Clinton leading a marriage retreat. https://t.co/ACSEpr98ex — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) May 30, 2019

You guys, we cannot. We literally cannot.

😂😂😂😂😂 — joe dirte (@jcmulgado_cm) May 30, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 yeah ok — Pepe Lopez (@pop_lo) May 30, 2019

That's some funny stuff right there!🤣🤣🤣 — Ariel Montaño (@jesusmontano) May 30, 2019

My first thought was, this is really funny but they mean it, seriously?! — Irrelefant 🐘 (@wurstbrotmitei) May 30, 2019

You are joking…..right? — LifeIsGood (@LifeisGood628) May 30, 2019

Is this a joke? — Tracy Kinner (@teeleekin) May 30, 2019

Is this a joke? This has to be a joke. — Melisende 💣🖤 (@Hyacinth89) May 30, 2019

this has to be a joke. — factmaster (@triviasteve) May 30, 2019

Wait…Is this real life? — Robert Williamson (@WilliamsonRC) May 30, 2019

We just pinched ourselves, and this indeed appears to be real life.

Ask her about how to keep servers secure. She'll love that. — John Doiron, Womb Survivor (@jfd1965) May 30, 2019

Topic: How to use BleachBit efficiently? — Ralph Langner (@langnergroup) May 30, 2019

Will she be discussing the proper way to wipe a server; Cloth vs. #BleachBit. Asking for the #AmericanPeople — USA_Strong (@USAStrong1776) May 30, 2019

Is she leading the "What Not To Do Especially If You're Running For President" symposium? https://t.co/NxDNyvH4aS — ⚡Deus Ex Mushina⚡ (@MushKat) May 30, 2019

Guess we’ll have to stay tuned. Or … not.

Hillary speaking at a cyber security conference is like inviting a raging alcoholic to speak on sobriety — Pencil Neck Adam Schitt (@SleepyMTP) May 30, 2019

It's like having Donald Trump lead your Book Club. — Kirk Merritt (@Kirk4Defiance) May 30, 2019

Hillary talking about cyber defense? Now that's rich. Whoever made this decision should probably be looking for a new job. Tarnishes FireEye's reputation by even giving her a platform, let alone the topic. — Lenny Bruise (@lenny_bruised) May 30, 2019

WTH?? WHY??? This has got to be the dumbest thing I have read all day! What in the hell motivates a decision for this person to attend or speak at a #infosec #Cybersecurity Summit? #losingcredibility — SmashTheStack (@cyberbandaid) May 30, 2019

You guys must be total jackasses to not give a damn about the optics of this. — MacLaren (@SoCalMTK) May 30, 2019