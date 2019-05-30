This afternoon, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about her opposition to former congressmen and women going on to become lobbyists:

And then this happened:

Trending

Does AOC also hate avocados? Because if so, we could be witnessing the making of one of D.C.’s oddest couples yet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCbipartisancongresslobbyinglobbyistsTed Cruz