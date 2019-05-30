Editor’s note: Scroll down for updates to this developing story.

With his career all but dead, Jussie Smollett probably wishes people would forget about that whole hate crime hoax thing. But they haven’t forgotten about it just yet:

HERE WE GO. @JussieSmollett files are released. Stand by. — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

NOTE: These are CPD's "electronic files." Another several hundred related pages will be released next week. — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

Head over to CWB Chicago if you’d like to check them out.

Jussie Smollett documents just hit…We have a team going through them now..Will Provide updates — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 30, 2019

Feb 13: Police located and interviewed the Osundairo brothers, who confessed. They said Jussie Smollett planned and staged the attack. This was one day before Smollett went on Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/hgcfpeoxKI — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 30, 2019

ABC 7’s Rob Elgas has more information:

Here’s a supplemental police report that states how Smollett described one of the alleged offenders. pic.twitter.com/YaT99CIhWS — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

The weather conditions stated in the supplemental police report the night (morning) Smollett says he was beaten. pic.twitter.com/RxjMXwciau — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

Here the police report shows the victim (Jussie Smollett) had one previous arrest and conviction. pic.twitter.com/i6O27H0ANV — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

The report shows police recovered some type of video from numerous public locations. Including Subway, Target, River East Center, Walgreens. It also mentions 6 “pod” cams. pic.twitter.com/pG9v2wYwwA — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

The supplemental report also shows Chicago police interviewed several people who know or saw Smollett that morning. All those names are redacted. pic.twitter.com/btOAoBcpOp — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

While at the hospital the report says Jussie Smollett told detectives he went to Walgreens to buy eggs but it was closed so he walked to Subway. There the report says he ordered a tuna sub and salad. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

We’ll continue to update this post with developments.

It got a little busy here at #ChicagoPolice within the last hour…. pic.twitter.com/tMp4E8GUrk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 30, 2019

We’ll bet it did.

CWB also reports that Chicago Police may also release video evidence next week. So stay tuned for that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

More information coming in:

This is new: the report shows Smollett told police he said to the “door guy” of his condo after the alleged attack “I just got jumped”. He then returned to his apartment. pic.twitter.com/fdMhUNthHE — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

And it’s in this supplemental police report the “MAGA” acronym shows up. Smollett tells detectives the attackers yelled “this is MAGA country n*****” — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

Also new (I haven’t seen this reported) Smollett told police the Saturday before the attack he received a phone call in which a male voice said “Hey you little fa**** (homophobic slur)”. The caller promptly hung up. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) May 30, 2019

Case file states that Osundairo brothers fasted during the interrogation by Chicago police. Once brothers were moved to a hotel because of media presence at their home a CPD detectives provided food and drink for the brothers but they declined because they were still fasting. pic.twitter.com/U9XRllBakD — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 30, 2019

At the advice of his attorney, Jussie Smollett refused to look at a photo array of his alleged attackers (photos that included the Osundairo Brothers. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GDbu2Cy2HO — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 30, 2019

Chicago police say text records show @JussieSmollett paid Osundairo brother via Venmo for pot, ecstasy, and cocaine. pic.twitter.com/hnpfCsJ3dB — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

CPD says text from @JussieSmollett to an Osundairo brother: "Nigga , you still got a molly connect?" Molly is slang for the drug ecstasy. pic.twitter.com/JzdDNcsEvR — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

…Police say this exchange is part of a pattern showing Smollett paying O brothers for one thing while claiming payment was for something else. — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

Osundairo brother describes being hurried during staged attack of @JussieSmollett because cars were passing by. pic.twitter.com/7Khm3TtWSS — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

…note O brother says he threw the rope on @JussieSmollett 's face… did not put it around the actor's neck as it was later seen by police. — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

Major development in @JussieSmollett case: CPD detectives say they were told a month before case was dropped that the charges would be resolved with Smollett forfeiting $10K bail to the city and "community service." That's exactly what happend. pic.twitter.com/rBnz1PSYtm — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

For gossip lovers: The infamous Subway tuna sandwich that @jussiesmollet bought was for his friend and choreographer, Frank Gatson. Smollett bought a salad for himself. No word yet on if the salad was also rescued from the attack. pic.twitter.com/H4z0gh6Mux — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

CPD says @JussieSmollett refused to release medical records to police; said he would "think about" submitting DNA for testing of noose rope; and he refused to turn over his phone. Said his rib area was sore, but no broken ribs as TMZ reported. pic.twitter.com/fbnvpDPFg3 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

As Osundairo brothers were questioned, CPD grew frustrated because too many lawyers were claiming to represent @JussieSmollett . At least 8 attorneys had their hands in the honey pot as Smollett went through a series of attorneys early on. pic.twitter.com/Fif5acZvRy — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

On Feb 14th, the day the Good Morning America interview aired, @jussiesmollett was reinterviewed by detectives. They found inconsistencies. pic.twitter.com/Z6j5qCwhk7 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

Sheraton Grand security guard said Osundairo brothers ran past him near riverwalk as they fled the "attack." One was laughing. The other said it was cold. Guard then came across a third man, Smollett, who appeared to be picking something up from the ground at the attack site. pic.twitter.com/rBahAi6tVp — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019

A tale of two taxis:

• Cabbie who drove O brothers to attack received $20 for a $9.75 fare

• Cabbie who drove them back to Lakeview received $20 for a $19 ride

Both cabbies thought O brothers might rob them. pic.twitter.com/jaCPPmjlp7 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 30, 2019