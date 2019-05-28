Apologies for two Matt Yglesias posts in one day, but we couldn’t resist the opportunity to point out another impressive feat of idiocy. This one concerns our military:

Airmen onboard the USS WASP wearing patches on their jumpsuits that read “Make Aircrew Great Again.” The patches include an image in the center in the likeness of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/rQKAyrcDte — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) May 28, 2019

It’s amazing that you hear more mainstream fretting about the possible implications of ideological monoculture among college professors than among the American military. https://t.co/ym8bdwJnxt — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 28, 2019

Ralph Wiggum’s jammed that flute up his nose enough times … it was inevitable that eventually it’d pierce his brain.

You don't actually know any people serving in the military, do you? — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) May 28, 2019

Ideological monoculture in the military? You really don't know anything about the military, do you? — Dainon Jensen (@duckinfantry) May 28, 2019

Perhaps because the military isn't a monoculture — PJ Boyle (@PJforAmerica) May 28, 2019

It’s because there’s not a monoculture in the military. — Cody Davis (@_CodyDavis) May 28, 2019

You're an idiot. The military is diverse in every way, including political leanings. Much more so than the university. — Joel (@Joel44537047) May 28, 2019

Yeah you are not on the right track here, far more liberals in the Military than conservatives in academia or mainstream media. — Markus Kelly (@AlbanyNole) May 28, 2019

Studies show college professors lean Democrat at approximately 90 / 10 percentages, depending on the survey. Studies consistently show the American military is nearly 50/50. https://t.co/zQLU12PETQ — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 28, 2019

In other words, @mattyglesias’s tweet, which currently has more than 400 RTs including from many prominent accounts, should read “it's amazing that you hear more mainstream fretting about the possible implications of a thing that exists than a thing that doesn’t exist." — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 28, 2019

Some people have asked for data. There are a few out there on colleges, but this is one of the most recent, which shows even more than a 90/10 ratio for college professors: https://t.co/vOSfydU0VF A recent poll of military showing 50/50 support for Trump: https://t.co/mmsWd5igCo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 28, 2019

But monoculture!

But he saw a picture…on a website. — Goodgrief9911 (@Goodgrief9911) May 28, 2019

There is no ideological implications. They took a political slogan, changed it to poke fun at themselves. It says make “Airmen Great Again.” It’s a play on words; not an impending military coup. FFS! — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) May 28, 2019

It's a pastiche or parody of a slogan. Not the slogan itself. Doesn't seem worth getting undies bunched over. — DavidInAuburn (@DavidInAuburn1) May 28, 2019

Hi! Veteran checking in. Your lack of understanding here is truly stunning. People in the military come from all walks of life. I served under the Obama admin and there were just as many Obama sycophants. Nobody cared! This was obviously a joke, you goon. — Katja ramirez (@Gee_kmm) May 28, 2019

How can one person be so bad at so many things?

It’s becoming a trend. This tweet from this weekend was me summarizing another Yglesias tweet about the alcohol industry: https://t.co/OTt9ePMRTo — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) May 28, 2019