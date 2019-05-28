Because it wasn’t awful and stupid enough the last time, human stain Roy Moore is reportedly mulling another Senate run in Alabama:

JUDGE ROY MOORE to announce Senate bid soon? GOP rival @BradleyByrne says Moore camp is telling him to expect a JUNE launch #ALSEN https://t.co/pXOBGX1veu — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 28, 2019

"I welcome [Judge Moore] to the race,” @BradleyByrne says, adding that Moore can't win the GOP nomination. “I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because he was our nominee in 2017, and we don’t need to do that again." https://t.co/KqGZ9P5fwO — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 28, 2019

More from The Hill:

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.), who launched his Senate campaign in February, told The Hill he’s spoken to GOP sources close to Moore who said the controversial former Alabama judge will announce his candidacy for the Senate in the coming days. “People who I believe know what they’re talking about say that Judge Moore intends to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in June. I welcome him to the race,” Byrne said in an interview. Byrne said those conversations took place within the past week, though he has not personally spoken to Moore. A second member of the Alabama congressional delegation said he also has heard that Moore will announce he’s running for the Senate in June.

Another Roy Moore campaign?

What could possibly go wrong?

What is Bradley so worried about? https://t.co/G0kgj4caIP — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) May 28, 2019

Well, maybe this for starters:

Probably you going near his kids? https://t.co/gjLOu0qjTQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2019

We wouldn’t be surprised. But according to Roy Moore, this is what’s really got Byrne worried:

He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones. — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) May 28, 2019

Just like last time! https://t.co/qgxEYkQsX4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 28, 2019

The only good thing that could possibly come out of Roy Moore running for Senate again is the fresh opportunities to dunk on him. So let’s kick this thing off right:

Surprised to see you were polling in the 20's considering you're usually in the teens. — A (@Aposter1228) May 28, 2019

Buckle up, everybody.