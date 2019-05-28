Because it wasn’t awful and stupid enough the last time, human stain Roy Moore is reportedly mulling another Senate run in Alabama:

More from The Hill:

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.), who launched his Senate campaign in February, told The Hill he’s spoken to GOP sources close to Moore who said the controversial former Alabama judge will announce his candidacy for the Senate in the coming days.

“People who I believe know what they’re talking about say that Judge Moore intends to announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in June. I welcome him to the race,” Byrne said in an interview.

Byrne said those conversations took place within the past week, though he has not personally spoken to Moore. A second member of the Alabama congressional delegation said he also has heard that Moore will announce he’s running for the Senate in June.

Another Roy Moore campaign?

Trending

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, maybe this for starters:

We wouldn’t be surprised. But according to Roy Moore, this is what’s really got Byrne worried:

The only good thing that could possibly come out of Roy Moore running for Senate again is the fresh opportunities to dunk on him. So let’s kick this thing off right:

Buckle up, everybody.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlabamaBradley ByrneDoug JonesRoy MooreSenate