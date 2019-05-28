As Twitchy told you earlier, Mackenzie Bezos has pledged to donate half of her nearly $37 billion fortune to charity. That’s over $18 billion. Sounds pretty generous, right? Not to Peter Daou, it doesn’t:

Giving half your money to charity and still keeping EIGHTEEN BILLION DOLLARS is what's wrong with this system. NO HUMAN NEEDS A BILLION DOLLARS. A wealth cap of $100 million is more than fair.#ExtremeInequality = Injustice — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 28, 2019

#JeffBezos could solve world hunger and end homelessness and still have BILLIONS left over. How is that acceptable??https://t.co/Mysm1B7wuj — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 28, 2019

Amazing how rightwingers jump up and down when I suggest a wealth cap of $100 MILLION. 'Who are you to control how much money a person should have?" they scream. But not a WORD about laws that control women and tell them what they can do INSIDE their bodies. Hypocrites. https://t.co/A1jm1DDwUi — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 28, 2019

Who’s being hypocritical, Peter? Progressives love to wax poetic about how they’re the ones looking out for the little guy, yet here you are railing against a woman who wants to give billions of dollars to charity while you do nothing but pitch a fit?

You want to be a billionaire, invent the next Amazon, you jealous little slimeball. https://t.co/XOOU2AOr04 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 28, 2019

How about you go yell at the Clintons and their foundation. https://t.co/wzAsAP8KQR — Heather (@hboulware) May 28, 2019