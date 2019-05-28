As Twitchy told you earlier, Mackenzie Bezos has pledged to donate half of her nearly $37 billion fortune to charity. That’s over $18 billion. Sounds pretty generous, right? Not to Peter Daou, it doesn’t:

Who’s being hypocritical, Peter? Progressives love to wax poetic about how they’re the ones looking out for the little guy, yet here you are railing against a woman who wants to give billions of dollars to charity while you do nothing but pitch a fit?

