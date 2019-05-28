In the past week or so, GOP Rep. Justin Amash has been ramping up the impeachment talk with regard to Donald Trump. Unlike most of his Republican colleagues, Amash is very vocal about his opposition to Trump and has been using his Twitter feed to argue that the Mueller report is in fact very damning for Trump.

Today, Amash went on another tear.

Amash expands on his view that Barr misrepresented Muller’s findings, ahead of his town hall in Grand Rapids tonight https://t.co/Lu0NsqNdSC — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) May 28, 2019

Here’s the full thread:

Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented key aspects of Mueller’s report and decisions in the investigation, which has helped further the president’s false narrative about the investigation. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

After receiving Mueller’s report, Barr wrote and released a letter on March 24 describing Barr’s own decision not to indict the president for obstruction of justice. That letter selectively quotes and summarizes points in Mueller’s report in misleading ways. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Mueller’s report says he chose not to decide whether Trump broke the law because there’s an official DoJ opinion that indicting a sitting president is unconstitutional, and because of concerns about impacting the president’s ability to govern and pre-empting possible impeachment. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Barr’s letter doesn’t mention those issues when explaining why Mueller chose not to make a prosecutorial decision. He instead selectively quotes Mueller in a way that makes it sound—falsely—as if Mueller’s decision stemmed from legal/factual issues specific to Trump’s actions. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

But, in fact, Mueller finds considerable evidence that several of Trump’s actions detailed in the report meet the elements of obstruction, and Mueller’s constitutional and prudential issues with indicting a sitting president would preclude indictment regardless of what he found. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

In noting why Barr thought the president’s intent in impeding the investigation was insufficient to establish obstruction, Barr selectively quotes Mueller to make it sound as if his analysis was much closer to Barr’s analysis than it actually was: — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Barr quotes Mueller saying the evidence didn’t establish that Trump was personally involved in crimes related to Russian election interference, and Barr then claims that Mueller found that fact relevant to whether the president had the intent to obstruct justice. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

But Mueller’s quote is taken from a section in which he describes other improper motives Trump could have had and notes: “The injury to the integrity of the justice system is the same regardless of whether a person committed an underlying wrong.” None of that is in Barr’s letter. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

As a result of Barr’s March 24 letter, the public and Congress were misled. Mueller himself notes this in a March 27 letter to Barr, saying that Barr’s letter “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions.” — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Mueller: “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.” — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

To “alleviate the misunderstandings that have arisen,” Mueller urged the release of the report’s introductions and executive summaries, which he had told Barr “accurately summarize [Mueller’s] Office’s work and conclusions.” — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Barr declined; he allowed the confusion to fester and only released the materials three weeks later with the full redacted report. In the interim, Barr testified before a House committee and was misleading about his knowledge of Mueller’s concerns: — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Barr was asked about reports “that members of [Mueller’s] team are frustrated…with the limited information included in your March 24th letter, that it does not adequately or accurately necessarily portray the report’s findings. Do you know what they’re referencing with that?” — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Barr absurdly replied: “No, I don’t…I suspect that they probably wanted more put out.” Yet Mueller had directly raised those concerns to Barr, and Barr says he “suspect[s]” they “probably” wanted more materials put out, as if Mueller hadn’t directly told him that. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

In subsequent statements and testimony, Barr used further misrepresentations to help build the president’s false narrative that the investigation was unjustified. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Barr notes that Mueller did not “find any conspiracy to violate U.S. law involving Russia-linked persons and any persons associated with the Trump campaign.” He then declares that Mueller found “no collusion” and implies falsely that the investigation was baseless. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

But whether there’s enough evidence for a conviction of a specific crime which Mueller thought was appropriate to charge is a different and much higher standard than whether the people whom Mueller investigated had done anything worthy of investigation. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

In truth, Mueller’s report describes concerning contacts between members of Trump’s campaign and people in or connected to the Russian government. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

For instance, Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner took a meeting with a Russian lawyer whom Trump Jr. had been told worked for the Russian government and would provide documents to “incriminate Hillary,” as part of the Russian government’s “support for Mr. Trump.” — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

It’s wrong to suggest that the fact that Mueller did not choose to indict anyone for this means there wasn’t a basis to investigate whether it amounted to a crime or “collusion,” or whether it was in fact part of Russia’s efforts to help Trump’s candidacy. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Barr says the White House “fully cooperated” with the investigation and that Mueller “never sought” or “pushed” to get more from the president, but the report says Mueller unsuccessfully sought an interview with the president for over a year. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

The report says the president’s counsel was told that interviewing him was “vital” to Mueller’s investigation and that it would be in the interest of the public and the presidency. Still Trump refused. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

The president instead gave written answers to questions submitted by the special counsel. Those answers are often incomplete or unresponsive. Mueller found them “inadequate” and again sought to interview the president. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Ultimately, the special counsel “recogniz[ed] that the President would not be interviewed voluntarily” and chose not to subpoena him because of concerns that the resulting “potentially lengthy constitutional litigation” would delay completion of the investigation. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

Barr has so far successfully used his position to sell the president’s false narrative to the American people. This will continue if those who have read the report do not start pushing back on his misrepresentations and share the truth. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 28, 2019

In any event, one thing’s for sure: if Amash decides to do more than talk about impeachment, he’s going to have his work cut out for him.