In the past week or so, GOP Rep. Justin Amash has been ramping up the impeachment talk with regard to Donald Trump. Unlike most of his Republican colleagues, Amash is very vocal about his opposition to Trump and has been using his Twitter feed to argue that the Mueller report is in fact very damning for Trump.

Today, Amash went on another tear.

Here’s the full thread:

In any event, one thing’s for sure: if Amash decides to do more than talk about impeachment, he’s going to have his work cut out for him.

