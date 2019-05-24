It’s come to this.

Fed up with the widespread, pernicious anti-Semitism at NYU, incoming freshman Ellen Schanzer has withdrawn her acceptance at the university in a blistering — and heartbreaking — letter:

Good Lord.

That’s putting it mildly. Universities like NYU love to hold themselves up as safe spaces, but they’re anything but for Jewish students.

How many more Ellen Schanzers must stand up before universities finally take action to rid themselves of anti-Semitism?

