We can remember a time not so long ago when CNN couldn’t get enough of Michael Avenatti. But now?

Michael Avenatti appeared on CNN and MSNBC over 120 times last year, but CNN just can’t find any room for him on its home page the day after he was indicted for fraud.

(enough space, though, for ‘Trump bad’ and.. Steph Curry’s wife) pic.twitter.com/z3aTMv1mKg

— Razor (@hale_razor) May 23, 2019