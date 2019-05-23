As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bemoaned the presence of certain vegetables like cauliflower in community gardens because, as she put it, it’s “taking a colonial approach to environmentalism.” We know the competition is stiff, but that may have been one of the dumbest things she’s said yet. So why isn’t it making headlines?

Karol Markowicz can’t help but think back to another well known line used to paint a politician as stupid:

Isn’t that interesting?

Now, why on earth did something Sarah Palin didn’t actually say get tons of airplay while another in a long line of laughably asinine AOC remarks stays under the radar? If anyone needs us, we’ll be scratching our heads.

