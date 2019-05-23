As Twitchy told you yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bemoaned the presence of certain vegetables like cauliflower in community gardens because, as she put it, it’s “taking a colonial approach to environmentalism.” We know the competition is stiff, but that may have been one of the dumbest things she’s said yet. So why isn’t it making headlines?

Karol Markowicz can’t help but think back to another well known line used to paint a politician as stupid:

Just a reminder that Sarah Palin never actually said she could see Russia from her house but AOC did actually say that growing cauliflower was colonial. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 23, 2019

Isn’t that interesting?

Indeed. — Lara Ralston (@lararalston525) May 23, 2019

Like i have said, AOC went full Sarah Palin faster than Sarah Palin did. — RUexperienced (@RUexperienced1) May 23, 2019

Now, why on earth did something Sarah Palin didn’t actually say get tons of airplay while another in a long line of laughably asinine AOC remarks stays under the radar? If anyone needs us, we’ll be scratching our heads.

SNL writers today: "There's just nothing we can use here" — B (@wastetime) May 23, 2019