We’ve covered “white people food” a couple of times at least because we find it fascinating. One study, for example, found that “Caucasian populations are disproportionately contributing to climate change through their eating habits, which uses up more food — and emits more greenhouse gases — than the typical diets of black and Latinx communities.”

Conversely … it seems woke white folk also trying to get black people to change to healthier diets, which have the cultural stigma of being “white people food.” So by trying to convince blacks to eat white people food, social justice warriors are contributing to climate change. It’s a real conundrum. Or you could just let people eat what they want to eat.

We haven’t made fun of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yet today, but we should, because she live-streamed a video of herself musing on the subject of community gardens. With the exception of the patriarchy, of course, everyone is encouraging minority communities to start community gardens and grow their own fresh food. But then some white yahoo goes and colonializes the whole thing by planting cauliflower instead of yucca. You see, we need to stop looking at community gardens through a “colonial lens” and make sure they’re culturally in tune with the neighborhood.

Or something. You figure it out:

AOC says that growing cauliflower in community gardens is "taking a colonial approach to environmentalism" & it’s no surprise "communities of color get resistant to environmental movement." Leading Democrat @AOC thinks growing cauliflower is racist. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/9Yq6SZcdtb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 22, 2019

She used to work at a joint that sold cauliflower tacos, though, so work that into the equation as you see fit.

She is secretly on Trump's payroll!! She has to be!! — BIGHURT_35 (@TBAGS_35) May 22, 2019

Maybe they're too busy working and trying to make ends meet to tend to a garden. Wait that's crazy, it's gotta be because we're pushing white vegetables on them. Talk about being out of touch — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) May 22, 2019

“Sometimes a lot of these projects don’t work out occasionally.” pic.twitter.com/rN6hr92SyH — #TeamBallard 🔥🔥 (@E_G_T_B56) May 22, 2019

So Cauliflower colonized America? I thought the British first colonized America. I'm how the cauliflower built the ships that brought them to America's shores, Cauliflower is kind of short and they have no hands. Asking for a friend on this. pic.twitter.com/d25gIKYV8X — Lyla Joy Rose (@LylajoyRose) May 22, 2019

Hand gestures are fun! pic.twitter.com/ppszo9J2Rm — cathie wiedenbeck (@wiedworld) May 23, 2019

I won’t. I can’t watch her. — Sincerely Mrs.C (@SincerelyMrsC) May 22, 2019

If this is woke, I'd rather be asleep. — 1970s NFL (@1970sNFL) May 23, 2019

I love seeing her marginalize herself. — The Doer Alone Learneth (@PxOfGreatness) May 22, 2019

I’m sorry I don’t speak “woke progressive whack job”… — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) May 22, 2019

Every community garden I've worked with has allowed individuals to plant what they want. Maybe she's referring to a program where you work so many hours and get a share when stuff ripens? "Sorry you don't like cauliflower, but that's what's ripe." And who plants yucca in NYC? — Pardon Flynn! (@RDodge1) May 22, 2019

not to mention she thinks growing Yucca in NYC is possible despite it not being the right climate for Yucca — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) May 22, 2019

This!!! Yucca is native to Mexico and southwestern USA where it’s much hotter. Not NYC. Too cool — greg (@greg140_6) May 22, 2019

Climate change will fix that problem within 11 years or so.

Didn’t she just find out that veggies grow out of the ground like last week? — 202SportsGuy (@202SportsGuy) May 22, 2019

People of color are still haunted by the violent imagery of…

*checks notes*

Cauliflower. — Michael Arcane (@MichaelArcane) May 22, 2019

Totally insane. So certain vegetables belong to certain race’s now? Cauliflower has white privilege I guess. The left just keeps getting leftie-er. — Sarah Andrews (@sarahfulton2000) May 22, 2019

Is it not the folks in the committee that select what to grow in their community garden? Is there some ordinance that says they have to grow cauliflower? — Jill Patton (@JillPat93136485) May 22, 2019

I just feel like she might be a high level troll. — Sarah Tesfai (@SarahTesfai) May 23, 2019

I bet a lot of Venezuelans wish they had a productive garden right about now. — Dane (@TheArcaneDane) May 22, 2019

That’s not what she said at all but why am I not surprised you are misrepresenting her. — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) May 22, 2019

Included as a counterpoint, but we heard her speak and we disagree. If you have to explain what she’s talking about, the fault isn’t ours.

You know we can all hear the video right? She calls it colonial to grow cauliflower in community gardens instead of yucca. Do you know what colonialism is? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 22, 2019

