Remember earlier this week, when hateful bigot — and Democratic congresswoman — Ilhan Omar boldly proclaimed that she has “a duty to confront hate and bigotry”?

I introduced this legislation because we have a duty to confront hate and bigotry whenever we see it. https://t.co/mDkCfB2Nwn — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 20, 2019

In case it wasn’t already clear that Ilhan Omar’s not all that committed to her “duty,” check out her take on the push for pro-life legislation:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attacks conservative people of faith on the House floor, suggests that their concern for unborn babies is not genuine and they are hypocrites pic.twitter.com/XGiWwB51GV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 23, 2019

Disgusting.

No words 🤨 — Rochelle Wilson (@WilsonOregon) May 23, 2019

Unbelievable. — Sara Fallah (@shahnazfarzaneh) May 23, 2019

Sick to my stomach — andra (@andracmtsu) May 23, 2019

She is embarrassing. — Charles Nagel (@cnagel7278) May 23, 2019

The correct term for Ilhan Omar’s behavior is called “projection.” — John Hicks (@johnghicks) May 23, 2019

Woman voluntarily wearing a headscarf in a country where it is not the custom, saying men are attempting to control women…right. — Anton Seim 🔑 (@antonseim) May 23, 2019

She’s condemning religious leaders and religious freedom…while following her religion and covering her hair. No wonder she is throwing the word hypocrite around; she knows the definition well. #America #LandOfLibertyJusticeFreedomAndLooseFlowingHair 🇺🇸 — Priscilla Elizabeth 🌺 (@PriscillaKuhn) May 23, 2019

Wow I don't know how to take this hypocrite seriously — Jenny♡♡ (@jny_jen23) May 23, 2019

This woman is so screwed up personally in her mind, heart, and soul. — Ken Godevenos (@pappou) May 23, 2019

She’s still garbage🤦🏽‍♂️ — Palani Palapala (@surfpalani) May 23, 2019

Meanwhile:

Religious bigot Ilhan Omar attacks an entire segment of the U.S. population because of their religious beliefs and the entire national media is silent about it: https://t.co/c5uakHgARR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 23, 2019

Their silence speaks volumes.