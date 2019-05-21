Today, Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier took the stage at a “Stop the Bans” rally to argue against anti-abortion laws:

First of all:

Based on what she said, that would appear to be true. So she would not have been affected by the law. A law that, it’s important to note, does not do the things she says it does:

Trending

The same thing AOC’s been smoking.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #StopTheBansabortionabortion rightsAlabamadeath penaltyJackie Speierjailprisonpro-abortpro-abortionrallysecond-trimester abortionStop the Bans