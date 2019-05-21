Today, Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier took the stage at a “Stop the Bans” rally to argue against anti-abortion laws:

At the #StopTheBans rally, Rep. Jackie Speier says she is not ashamed of her second-trimester abortion, that she had for medical reasons, and criticized male state lawmakers for thinking "it's ok to send women to prison or give them the death penalty for having an abortion." pic.twitter.com/mJLaNBFW8t — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 21, 2019

The sole exemptions for the Alabama abortion ban, which is arguably the strictest in the country, are to protect the life of the pregnant woman or if the fetus cannot survive. It seems that Rep. Speier's second-trimester abortion fell into one of those two categories. https://t.co/7OX2f4Ur2P — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 21, 2019

Based on what she said, that would appear to be true. So she would not have been affected by the law. A law that, it’s important to note, does not do the things she says it does:

I thought it was only the provider. — Shady Ranger (@ShadyRanger) May 21, 2019

I really really wish these ppl would state which law sends women to prison for having an abortion https://t.co/mQmVob48ol — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 21, 2019

Prison? Death penalty? WTF is she smoking? — GWHOG (@GWHOG) May 21, 2019

So she never read the law or she is fear mongering. — Kaia Carlson Swetala (@KaiaSwetala) May 21, 2019

Talk about fear mongering. — Bobo (@BobOsbourne) May 21, 2019

Who is sending women to prison for having an abortion? The death penalty claim is just ridiculous on its face. — Cheese and Tomato (@RayPruett2) May 21, 2019

NARRATOR: No pro-life supporter actually believes that women should be punished by prison or jail for having an abortion — Bryan S. Matthews (@BryanMatthews74) May 21, 2019