Well, this should come to news to a lot of you … it turns out that Chick-fil-A is controversial because conservatives and Republicans made it a big deal.

Now liberals are trying gaslight people by claiming conservatives made Chick Fil A an issue, not them. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 21, 2019

No, really. Just ask Houston Chronicle metro columnist Erica Greider:

No one ever asks us Sinners in San Francisco about our religion when we go into enjoy @ChickfilA which we did last night including milkshakes for dessert which was all Excellent! Novato, California @ChickfilA about 25 miles north Golden Gate Bridge….good spot for us Sinners! https://t.co/tIr7jYtuPk — Coaches Hot Seat (@CoachesHotSeat) May 21, 2019

Seriously, though: @ChickfilA really isn’t political, it seems that way of course but that’s bc Republicans keep white-knighting them #txlege https://t.co/Mom0lPTYOj — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

Have you heard of San Antonio? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 21, 2019

I’m from San Antonio, Tim. Do you have a question about it? — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

Did conservatives make Chick FilA an issue there? Or maybe it was the intolerant liberals in government? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 21, 2019

Conservatives made @ChickfilA an issue *everywhere*. Are Republicans objecting to my point here incapable of observing that its owners have a different approach to the political fray than the owners of @HobbyLobby, or are they just annoyed that I’m pointing that out? https://t.co/WRkfDKMDx3 — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

NARRATOR: Actually, conservatives just went to Chick Fil A like they always did. https://t.co/pjFqY1kSNo — RBe (@RBPundit) May 21, 2019

So conservatives rallying to defend CFA from getting banned from universities and airports just sprang up out of nowhere? https://t.co/uUtmjcZFLZ — Josh (@ncpack2010) May 21, 2019

That's not a thing that's true. We were content just eating delicious chicken. Then the Left started calling for boycotts (which is your right; but it was the start of politicization). Then the Left started unconstitutional bans. THEN Conservatives took up the political torch. https://t.co/egJhj1V5Yf — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 21, 2019

Can you give me an example of conservatives making @ChickfilA an issue? — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) May 21, 2019

Who wants to explain to him that he’s literally taking umbrage at a tweet inspired by the passage of what Republicans in #txlege have repeatedly described as a #SaveChickFilA bill https://t.co/LTwNXvz1i5 — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

so let me get this straight: San Antonio Dems ban ChickFilA, then Texas GOP protects ChickFilA, then liberal reporter blames GOP for politicizing ChickFilA. and then liberals wonder why the media has no credibility. https://t.co/F5pPGaxdDw — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) May 21, 2019

Let me spell this out for @conncarroll, although he’s free to continue casting aspersions against me while proclaiming himself to be righteous: Christians are saved by the blood of the Lamb, not, ie, the tender ministrations of the Texas Legislature https://t.co/BeC89NeBVy — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

This isn’t even remotely true. Cathy’s statement came out and liberals boycotted. Remember the man who got fired for harassing a CFA worker. Then liberal cities started deciding CFA didn’t belong in their cities. https://t.co/uHRZsnA4TU — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) May 21, 2019

Right, but by 2014 Cathy had made it clear that he regretted having made those comments (in 2012) because he wasn't trying to impose his beliefs on everyone else and had caused the company to be embroiled in a political debate: https://t.co/kFFSPBbpIN https://t.co/ZzCAjQAJIj — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

Yes it's Republicans fault that Democrats keep banning them from airports and college campuses. — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) May 21, 2019

Honestly I hear this sort of backwards line in the culture wars all the time. It’s Orwellian. “Why are Republicans making contraception an issue” when Obama forces nuns to cover it. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 21, 2019

Have you heard this sort of line from me all the time, Tim, or are you hearing me make a specific point about a specific business owned by an individual whose actions I'm explicitly differentiating from those of other individuals in a comparable position? — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

This is the first time I recall it from you. But I've been hearing it forever. It's so clearly backwards, unless you can lay out a timeline suggesting the San Antonio govt was spurred to action by Chick FilA defenders rather than by their own animus. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 21, 2019

March 4, 2019: https://t.co/PGnUrpO86D March 21, 2019: https://t.co/m3mzwiJmRq Does that help, or do you need me to do more research on your behalf? — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

Hold up. Serving Chick Fil A in the White House = Conservatives making Chick Fil A an issue? LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL https://t.co/HGE9rKXE5a — RBe (@RBPundit) May 21, 2019

Define "make an issue." Conservatives only started rallying for Chick-Fil-A after liberal localities/campuses started punishing them, often illegally https://t.co/SLda2bXuVg — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 21, 2019

The irony here is that Dan Cathy is actually behaving in accordance with sincerely held religious convictions (you can tell by his actions (Matthew 7:20)) https://t.co/Vr8z4PUIBV — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

Serving Chik-Fil-A to visitors is not politicizing it in any way, shape or form even *remotely* of comparable magnitude to BANNING A BUSINESS! And the Republican's bill was in response to the Democrat's ban. — Sometimes Softly (@SometimesSoftly) May 21, 2019

For context, @ChickfilA wasn't banned from the city of San Antonio. It was excluded from an ordinance issuing concessions agreements to various businesses seeking to do business at SAT, which is a public airport. https://t.co/0yhnaFALay — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

This is why Americans hate the press…. https://t.co/FkyuiKoHAM — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 21, 2019

Because it's sometimes our unpleasant duty to tell you things that don't suit your preferred political narrative? https://t.co/mCJnW8MA41 — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

Who’s the one running away from an unpleasant narrative, Erica? The truth is that the Left dragged Chick-fil-A into its absurd culture wars.

An Arizona website paper puts Chick Fil-A in a headline about a McDonalds-and-Chick Fil-A meal served to a North Dakota football team, and you think that influenced San Antonio's city council? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 21, 2019

Look if you wanna be disingenuous, that's up to you. — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

Erica, I have no idea what you're talking about. The crusade against Chick Fil-A is quite obviously a liberal crusade, started by the Left and perpetuated by the Left, and all the facts point in that direction. I think you're smart and try to be fair. Here you are way off. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 21, 2019

My view–as a Christian, not a partisan–is that what San Antonio City Council did was silly but it's grotesque to claim that being excluded from a concession agreement due to a fit of wokeness on the part of San Antonio City Council is tantamount to persecution. YMMV. — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) May 21, 2019

The debate is not over the word "persecution," but over who politicized Chick Fil A. That seems pretty obvious. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) May 21, 2019

so let me get this straight: San Antonio Dems ban ChickFilA, then Texas GOP protects ChickFilA, then liberal reporter blames GOP for politicizing ChickFilA. and then liberals wonder why the media has no credibility. https://t.co/F5pPGaxdDw — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) May 21, 2019

This is beautiful. A journalist working and living in a city where Democrats have been enacting bans on a restaurant wherever their power allows it blames Republicans for making said restaurant a political issue. The bubble isn’t around a region, it’s around an ideology. https://t.co/w7dBSk9Ujw — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) May 21, 2019

"It's Republicans' fault the left hates Chick-fil-A" is just the sort of analysis you expect from someone who spent all of 2018 insisting Democrats were going to win either the Senate or governor's races in Texas last year. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 21, 2019