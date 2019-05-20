We love us some Cocaine Mitch McConnell. Nanny Mitch McConnell? Not so much:

You don’t have to be a tobacco user to see why this is stupid. We’re pretty much all aware at this point that smoking is very, very bad for you. But if someone chooses to accept the risks and buy a pack of cigarettes anyway, why is it the government’s job to stand in their way?

Like honestly, just make it illegal if that’s what you want. Limiting only the rights of some with an entirely arbitrary age limit that ignores the entirely non-arbitrary age of adulthood being 18 is worse than just banning cigarettes altogether. — Ben (@BenHowe) May 20, 2019

If you can die for your country and vote in your country me thinks you should be able to smoke a cigar and have a drink at the same time… https://t.co/01lzQISLjN — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) May 20, 2019

Seems pretty reasonable to us. Come on, Mitch. Don’t you have more important and valuable uses for your time?

