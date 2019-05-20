We love us some Cocaine Mitch McConnell. Nanny Mitch McConnell? Not so much:

You don’t have to be a tobacco user to see why this is stupid. We’re pretty much all aware at this point that smoking is very, very bad for you. But if someone chooses to accept the risks and buy a pack of cigarettes anyway, why is it the government’s job to stand in their way?

Trending

Seems pretty reasonable to us. Come on, Mitch. Don’t you have more important and valuable uses for your time?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cigarettese-cigsMitch McConnellTim Kainetobaccotobacco products