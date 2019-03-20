Remember Talia Lavin? She’s the former New Yorker fact checker who got famous for smearing a Marine Corps veteran and ICE analyst as a Nazi. Shortly thereafter, she wound up joining Media Matters “as a researcher on far-right extremism and the alt-right.”

Well, she’s since moved on to bigger and better things. Like … teaching a “Reporting on the Far Right” course at NYU:

More from the Wrap:

New York University has hired Talia Lavin as an adjunct journalism professor less than a year after the former New Yorker fact checker resigned after falsely accusing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent of having a Nazi tattoo.

Lavin’s undergraduate course “Reporting on the Far Right” will kick off in the fall semester of 2019 at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. In its official faculty bio, the university billed Lavin as an expert in “far-right extremism and social justice.”

Because why the hell not?

Why wouldn’t they mention something like that?

And look what else she did:

We don’t know why someone like Talia Lavin should be teaching at NYU, either. Yet here we are.

Maybe they can be sold for scrap somewhere.

Fake, but accurate.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

