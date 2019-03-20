Remember Talia Lavin? She’s the former New Yorker fact checker who got famous for smearing a Marine Corps veteran and ICE analyst as a Nazi. Shortly thereafter, she wound up joining Media Matters “as a researcher on far-right extremism and the alt-right.”

Well, she’s since moved on to bigger and better things. Like … teaching a “Reporting on the Far Right” course at NYU:

NYU has hired Talia Lavin to teach an undergraduate course called "Reporting on the Far Right" Lavin resigned from the New Yorker last year after falsely accusing a disabled war veteran of having a Nazi tattoohttps://t.co/zDOBcTVsnv — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 20, 2019

More from the Wrap:

New York University has hired Talia Lavin as an adjunct journalism professor less than a year after the former New Yorker fact checker resigned after falsely accusing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent of having a Nazi tattoo. Lavin’s undergraduate course “Reporting on the Far Right” will kick off in the fall semester of 2019 at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. In its official faculty bio, the university billed Lavin as an expert in “far-right extremism and social justice.”

Because why the hell not?

Lavin's faculty bio at NYU makes no mention of her time at the New Yorker https://t.co/VnJ9jY62Yz pic.twitter.com/9mfZIkToCa — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 20, 2019

Why wouldn’t they mention something like that?

Just weeks after leaving the New Yorker, Lavin was hired by Media Matters to work as a researcher on "far-right extremism" — and though she continues to represent herself as employed there on LinkedIn, I'm told she left the organization months ago.https://t.co/wwLOdWIaDm pic.twitter.com/fKLl8DEV63 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 20, 2019

From an NYU journalism student: "I don't know why someone who had to quit their journalism job for falsely implying someone is a Nazi should be teaching at NYU. I know there are plenty of reporters out there in need of work who haven't made a mistake like that." — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 20, 2019

And look what else she did:

Others may have beat her to it but she was the first one I remember to made this claim. pic.twitter.com/fTbXgOUDIn — BT (@back_ttys) March 20, 2019

We don’t know why someone like Talia Lavin should be teaching at NYU, either. Yet here we are.

Quite believable — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 20, 2019

"Fact chucker." — Politically Morose (@DarkConsrvatv) March 20, 2019

I'd drop out of that class immediately — Double-chan (@FocusDouble) March 20, 2019

Why is that even a course? What are we doing? — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) March 20, 2019

Maybe they can be sold for scrap somewhere.

What exactly is going on at NYU? pic.twitter.com/Tx358G0Ewv — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 20, 2019

Congratulations to Professor Sabrina Erderly — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 20, 2019

Fake, but accurate.

Basically NYU is hiring all of the worst journalists in the media to teach others about journalism. https://t.co/9jhxBQFxbQ — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 20, 2019

CNN gets a Cronkite award for the Parkland Town Hall and Talian Lavin and Lauren Duca are teaching journalism at NYU. Is there any wonder why the media is a dumpster fire? — BT (@back_ttys) March 20, 2019

