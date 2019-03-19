For some reason beyond our comprehension, Matthew Dowd makes a living as a political analyst for ABC News. We honestly can’t figure it out, because if this is what passes for analysis at ABC News, our media is in even worse shape than we thought:

Bless your heart, Matthew. But that’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

That’s how Matthew rolls.

Why do you want only a few states to determine the president, Matthew?

What the hell is he talking about?

Is there no limit to Matthew Dowd’s delusion?

It’s not a coincidence. Liberals like Matthew Dowd are the sorest of losers, and it’s only when they’re at a disadvantage that they want to get rid of longstanding and valuable institutions. It’s why they want to reconfigure the Supreme Court. It’s why Harry Reid and the Democrats triggered the nuclear option. And what they never seem to realize is that they’re only setting themselves up to lose even more.

And you’d win that bet.

