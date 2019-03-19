It’s been a while since we’ve heard about David Sirota … what’s that guy been up to? Well, it seems he’s just been hired as a senior speechwriter and campaign adviser for Bernie Sanders. Talk about a match made in socialist heaven!

And let’s not forget this gem:

But it seems our pal David forgot to mention some things. Maybe he was just too excited about working for Bernie that the fact that he’s been working for Bernie just slipped his mind:

Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?

Since December, David Sirota has, on Twitter, on his own website, and in columns in The Guardian, been trashing most of Sanders’s Democratic opponents—all without disclosing his work with Sanders—and has been pushing back on critics by saying that he was criticizing the other Democrats as a journalist. He centered many of his attacks on Beto O’Rourke, but he also bashed Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Mike Bloomberg, and even Andrew Cuomo.

Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s campaign manager, confirmed in an interview on Tuesday afternoon that Sirota had been in an advisory role prior to his hiring on March 11. “He was advising beforehand,” Shakir said, explaining that Sirota’s informal work for Sanders goes back months, and was meant to be a trial period to see how the senator, who famously likes to write every word that he says himself, would work with a speechwriter.

But let Sirota be clear: He wasn’t trying to cover anything up or anything like that. It was his “autodeleter,” you guys!

In a brief emailed response, Sirota attributed the scrubbing of his account to having an “autodeleter that periodically and automatically deletes tweets. I started doing this many months ago.” He did not respond when asked if it was a coincidence that the tweets were deleted hours after I contacted him and the morning before he was announced as a Sanders employee. He did not respond to other questions about why he had not disclosed his role with Sanders either on Twitter or on his website, Capital & Main, described as a home for advocacy journalism. Sirota’s ties to Sanders go back 20 years, to when he was Sanders’s press secretary in the House of Representatives. He has always portrayed that role as a past association and nothing more, despite his continuing affinity for Sanders.

He regrets getting busted. Not so much the not-disclosing-he-worked-for-Bernie-while-trashing-other-candidates stuff.

He’d probably punch them. As is his style.

Eh, he’s only a disappointment if you didn’t expect him to do something super-shady and disappointing.

