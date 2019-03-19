Jim Acosta has got a bee in his bonnet. And the Daily Caller and Donald Trump put it there:

Jim Acosta criticizes the questions asked by Daily Caller reporter @esaagar: The question was asked in a way that really tee'd it up like a game of tee-ball here in the Rose Garden. The president was just sort of served up a softball there… pic.twitter.com/3l7CliDmTV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 19, 2019

Don’t worry … there’s more where that came from:

Video: Here's portions of Jim @Acosta's latest meltdown, attacking the @DailyCaller, accusing Trump of spreading "a virus" that the media's biased around the world, denies conservatives are silenced on social media and even suggested conservatives have bigger media footprint pic.twitter.com/WMPybRSvc9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2019

Where to begin?

The question was asked in such a way that it was actually a question, not a speech. https://t.co/tvzzFBQmHT — Jay Tee Ell Oh Ell (@jtLOL) March 19, 2019

Well no wonder Jim hated it so much! But seriously, that’s not even close to the stupidest part of Acosta’s rant.

It blows my mind that Jim Acosta of all people is criticizing how other reporters ask questions at press conferences. Beyond parody — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 19, 2019

It really is. Honest to God, if Jim Acosta didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him.

cnn's senior washington correspondent asked obama what enchants him when he worked for the nyt — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) March 19, 2019

Ok Jim, explain to me about this footprint — Shelby (@smellyman59) March 19, 2019

We, too, would like to hear more about this powerful conservative media presence.

Acosta becomes a bigger joke after every press event. — Dan Alden ⭐⭐⭐ (@DanAlden73) March 19, 2019

Just outright lies at the end of the vid — bdnisthetruth (@bdnisthetruth) March 19, 2019

The only virus is the TDS virus which has @Acosta firmly in its grips. — Ret Doc (@retinaldoctor) March 19, 2019

Acosta's gone off the rails. — Jim Brooker, Jr. (@JBCloudwatcher) March 19, 2019

Guy has really lost his grip on reality. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) March 19, 2019

He sure has. Which is why we have no doubt he’s gonna be very upset when he sees this:

Live look @esaagar getting some "tee ball" swings in ahead of next @POTUS press conference cc @Acosta pic.twitter.com/ryqQBBqnBk — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2019

Ha!