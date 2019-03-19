Jim Acosta has got a bee in his bonnet. And the Daily Caller and Donald Trump put it there:

Don’t worry … there’s more where that came from:

Where to begin?

Well no wonder Jim hated it so much! But seriously, that’s not even close to the stupidest part of Acosta’s rant.

Trending

It really is. Honest to God, if Jim Acosta didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him.

We, too, would like to hear more about this powerful conservative media presence.

He sure has. Which is why we have no doubt he’s gonna be very upset when he sees this:

Ha!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativesDaily CallerDonald Trumpfake newsJim AcostajournalismjournalistsSaagar Enjeti