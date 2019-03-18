In response to the deadly mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern is vowing to enact stricter gun control measures.

And Ana Navarro thinks that’s exactly what the U.S. needs:

As goes New Zealand, so goes America? Ana’s so conservative, it hurts.

What happened in New Zealand was horrific. But suggesting that America should scrap the Second Amendment because of it is actually pretty un-American.

No one’s forcing Ana to stay here. She’s free to go as she pleases, and if that’s to a country with strict gun control laws, we won’t stand in her way. Until then, she’s just going to have to deal with the fact that America is not New Zealand and we do things differently here.

Tags: Ana NavarroConstitutiongun controlgunsmass shootingNew ZealandSecond Amendment