In response to the deadly mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern is vowing to enact stricter gun control measures.

BREAKING: New Zealand prime minister says gun law reforms to be announced in 10 days — The Associated Press (@AP) March 18, 2019

And Ana Navarro thinks that’s exactly what the U.S. needs:

In New Zealand, it took one mass shooting for the country’s leader to realize gun law reform is necessary. One. https://t.co/1ngh0UiK0I — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 18, 2019

As goes New Zealand, so goes America? Ana’s so conservative, it hurts.

Aaaaand we're back to the old Ana we all know and love. That a government can take away rights in one kneejerk reaction isn't exactly the American way. https://t.co/TKLIvwmyxF — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 18, 2019

What happened in New Zealand was horrific. But suggesting that America should scrap the Second Amendment because of it is actually pretty un-American.

Always willing to give up your rights to make yourselves feel better. — Nicholas Bell (@NickEsten) March 18, 2019

No one’s forcing Ana to stay here. She’s free to go as she pleases, and if that’s to a country with strict gun control laws, we won’t stand in her way. Until then, she’s just going to have to deal with the fact that America is not New Zealand and we do things differently here.