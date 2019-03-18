What happens when a reporter who doesn’t root for a side definitely roots for a side but doesn’t want people to think she roots for a side? CNN’s Brooke Baldwin found out the hard way when she weighed in on the New Zealand government’s promised new gun control measures:

But Brooke only seems to have a problem with one side’s “partisan corner.” If she had her way, the left side would take all the “action” on guns.

And yet, even her lame attempt to mask her gun control advocacy as a “both sides” problem isn’t good enough for gun grabbers:

Was it worth it, Brooke?

