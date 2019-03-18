Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has only just recently begun to discover that she’s not nearly as popular and beloved as she thought she was. How can anyone possibly not like her? Well, Washington Monthly contributor and California Democratic Party officer — and, based on his Twitter name, apparent advocate for court packing — David Atkins has got it figured out: bigots and Fox News.

It's interesting to see centrists suddenly downplay or ignore the effects of racism, sexism and Fox News targeting when discussing @AOC's overall approval ratings. — David Atkins #11Justices (@DavidOAtkins) March 18, 2019

Centrism can never fail. It can only be failed. If a centrist candidate is unpopular, they blame racism, sexism and "Berniebros." If a progressive candidate is underwater *only with older white men*, then it's "the left is unpopular" and only Biden, Schumer and Beto can save us. — David Atkins #11Justices (@DavidOAtkins) March 18, 2019

There's also this weird phenomenon where if a 60-year-old Romney supporter will only for a white male moderate, everyone gravely nods their head. But if a 30-year-old disaffected voter will only back a dem socialist, everyone loses their mind. — David Atkins #11Justices (@DavidOAtkins) March 18, 2019

Sounds like a big bowl of word salad to us, but it makes total sense to AOC herself:

When “centrists” care more about the GOP base than the Dem base, bigotry gets legitimized. This is *the* playbook. GOP does it w/ virtually every Dem figure who isn’t a white male: otherize, demonize + splinter. It’s vital that we adapt & dismantle this approach, not cow to it. https://t.co/dKlzflqZVn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 18, 2019

First of all, “cow to it”? For the love of God, somebody please get this girl a dictionary.

It’s not “cow” though … — teeshirt_tim [SSC] (@budbunde26) March 18, 2019

Can we talk about "cow to it"? My inner grammar nerd wants to say it should be "kowtow to it" but maybe others have seen this bovine-based variation? — Art Pennymasher (@ArtPennymasher) March 18, 2019

She meant either cowed by it, or kowtow to it. — ND_Strong (@irishbluegold) March 18, 2019

Not cow to it? Or kowtow? I’m confused — BriziDoesIt (@PersianKiss) March 18, 2019

We all are. Including her. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 18, 2019

She is openly anti-cow. — Mr.Bookman (@bamabear40) March 18, 2019

Cute that a woman who regularly defends anti-Semitic bigots Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib is worried about bigotry being legitimized. By “centrists,” no less! Also, what the hell is she on about? Let’s see if she’ll start to make more sense:

We can’t gloss over it, or quietly consider that the “shrewd” thing to do is nominate someone who won’t be subject to bigoted attacks. Morally, we can’t give a pass to this dangerous tactic. But even politically, the Dem base is all the people you demoralize by not standing up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 18, 2019

This is different than being moderate on policy. I may disagree w/ approach (keeping the ACA as-is w/small tweaks, etc), but at least that’s a policy convo. But to make decisions based on the political efficacy of a bigoted argument gives that bigotry power, & that’s a problem. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 18, 2019

She’s a stunning, brave, strong, independent woman who just so happens to bust out the victim card whenever the going gets tough.

Dear Lord — dudefromaplace (@jon38218117) March 18, 2019

Apparently no one who has ever criticized AOC has ever done so because what she was saying was extreme or absurd (or both). All responses are the result of racism and sexism: https://t.co/dnEu8caxiE — John Sexton (@verumserum) March 18, 2019

Not everything you disagree with is *bigotry*, AOC. pic.twitter.com/1guZlcp4Wu — Yeet (@seanthevaliant1) March 18, 2019

Not everything is about you. — Cynthia Runions (@CynthiaRunions) March 18, 2019

It’s always about her. She needs it to always be about her. That’s the thing about narcissists.

Isn't it possible people just don't like you? https://t.co/YyDTIxkmCD — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) March 18, 2019

She can’t handle that possibility. Because it’s the truth. And if there’s one thing we know about AOC, it’s that she most definitely cannot handle the truth.

"AOC is polling unfavorably but only because they're bigots" is a take https://t.co/4XopmvjTAc — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 18, 2019

Poll: 2/3 of New Yorkers say they supported the Amazon deal Also poll: AOC's support is underwater in New York genius: Damn it, Fox News — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 18, 2019

And of course any theory that relies on ethnicity/gender/propaganda being the reason for AOC's bad numbers requires a third of New York Democrats to also be bigots/rabid Fox viewers. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 18, 2019

Also, AOC's unfavorability with NY Dems is about twice national Dems (30% to 15% per Gallup, 14% per Fox). So any explanation for her in-state unpopularity probably begins and ends with local politics, not bigotry or cable news or whatever. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 18, 2019

God forbid AOC admit that maybe she’s just not so special after all.

Why is the left so obtuse about this? — Chris G (@ChrisGTwoAgain) March 18, 2019

Because they choose to be.