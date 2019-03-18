Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has only just recently begun to discover that she’s not nearly as popular and beloved as she thought she was. How can anyone possibly not like her? Well, Washington Monthly contributor and California Democratic Party officer — and, based on his Twitter name, apparent advocate for court packing — David Atkins has got it figured out: bigots and Fox News.

Sounds like a big bowl of word salad to us, but it makes total sense to AOC herself:

First of all, “cow to it”? For the love of God, somebody please get this girl a dictionary.

Cute that a woman who regularly defends anti-Semitic bigots Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib is worried about bigotry being legitimized. By “centrists,” no less! Also, what the hell is she on about? Let’s see if she’ll start to make more sense:

She’s a stunning, brave, strong, independent woman who just so happens to bust out the victim card whenever the going gets tough.

It’s always about her. She needs it to always be about her. That’s the thing about narcissists.

She can’t handle that possibility. Because it’s the truth. And if there’s one thing we know about AOC, it’s that she most definitely cannot handle the truth.

God forbid AOC admit that maybe she’s just not so special after all.

Because they choose to be.

