Why should lefties have a monopoly on bad takes following the horrific Christchurch mosque shootings? Here comes GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert with a crap take of his own:
"The shootings at the New Zealand mosques are egregiously reprehensible. There are courts, dispute resolutions, and legislatures to resolve controversies – there is no place for cold blooded murders …" Read my full statement, here: https://t.co/j2QgI2MVyX
— Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 15, 2019
Um, this wasn’t a “dispute,” Louie. This was a mass, deadly shooting. Innocent people were murdered in cold blood.
“Controversies” 🤦🏻♀️
— Gigi F. Diaz 🏂 (@voidofchill) March 15, 2019
No wonder he’s getting ratio’d like this:
Pretty well deserved, we’d say.
This makes it sound like the shooting was just an unacceptable form of dispute resolution. Which is…..an odd approach, Louie https://t.co/5KIrfSB6R6
— Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 15, 2019
Why couldn’t he have just stopped at “reprehensible”?
You drunk?
— Chuck Miller (@drsivana99) March 15, 2019
What an awful thing to suggest! There was no dispute! No controversy! There were innocent people living their lives!
— Leslie J. Anderson (@inkhat) March 15, 2019
"There are courts, dispute resolutions, and legislatures to resolve controversies…"
This undersells the evil of racism/white supremacy just as surely as the AOC remarks I've been commenting on. Stop acting like 'No need to shoot up a mosque when there's arbitration available!' https://t.co/9tfuiuG5Jz
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 15, 2019
Note the implication that this shooting was merely an extreme form of conflict resolution on immigration. Like, wtf?! https://t.co/GWGW6jBr6W
— neontaster (@neontaster) March 15, 2019
What is the "controversy" about people worshiping God in their chosen house of worship that a court, dispute resolution, or legislature would need to resolve?
What is wrong with you? https://t.co/dHGHypXL61
— Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) March 15, 2019
This is a disgusting tweet. There was no controversy here. Innocent worshipers were brutally murdered by a cold-blooded monster who was filled with hatred. https://t.co/70LDuHKu1n
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 15, 2019
You’re awful dude
— Gavin Speiller (@gavinspeiller) March 15, 2019