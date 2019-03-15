Why should lefties have a monopoly on bad takes following the horrific Christchurch mosque shootings? Here comes GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert with a crap take of his own:

"The shootings at the New Zealand mosques are egregiously reprehensible. There are courts, dispute resolutions, and legislatures to resolve controversies – there is no place for cold blooded murders …" Read my full statement, here: https://t.co/j2QgI2MVyX — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 15, 2019

Um, this wasn’t a “dispute,” Louie. This was a mass, deadly shooting. Innocent people were murdered in cold blood.

“Controversies” 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Gigi F. Diaz 🏂 (@voidofchill) March 15, 2019

No wonder he’s getting ratio’d like this:

Pretty well deserved, we’d say.

This makes it sound like the shooting was just an unacceptable form of dispute resolution. Which is…..an odd approach, Louie https://t.co/5KIrfSB6R6 — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 15, 2019

Why couldn’t he have just stopped at “reprehensible”?

You drunk? — Chuck Miller (@drsivana99) March 15, 2019

What an awful thing to suggest! There was no dispute! No controversy! There were innocent people living their lives! — Leslie J. Anderson (@inkhat) March 15, 2019

"There are courts, dispute resolutions, and legislatures to resolve controversies…" This undersells the evil of racism/white supremacy just as surely as the AOC remarks I've been commenting on. Stop acting like 'No need to shoot up a mosque when there's arbitration available!' https://t.co/9tfuiuG5Jz — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 15, 2019

Yep.

Note the implication that this shooting was merely an extreme form of conflict resolution on immigration. Like, wtf?! https://t.co/GWGW6jBr6W — neontaster (@neontaster) March 15, 2019

What is the "controversy" about people worshiping God in their chosen house of worship that a court, dispute resolution, or legislature would need to resolve? What is wrong with you? https://t.co/dHGHypXL61 — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) March 15, 2019

This is a disgusting tweet. There was no controversy here. Innocent worshipers were brutally murdered by a cold-blooded monster who was filled with hatred. https://t.co/70LDuHKu1n — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 15, 2019