Why should lefties have a monopoly on bad takes following the horrific Christchurch mosque shootings? Here comes GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert with a crap take of his own:

Um, this wasn’t a “dispute,” Louie. This was a mass, deadly shooting. Innocent people were murdered in cold blood.

No wonder he’s getting ratio’d like this:

Pretty well deserved, we’d say.

Why couldn’t he have just stopped at “reprehensible”?

Yep.

