Farewell, personal responsibility. You had a good run:

Did the Connecticut Supreme Court consult with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for this case?

Unless of course, the goal is to punish gun manufacturers.

The latter. Definitely the latter.

Justices issued a 4-3 decision that reinstated a wrongful death lawsuit and overturned a lower court ruling that the lawsuit was prohibited by a 2005 federal law that shields gun manufacturers from liability in most cases when their products are used in crimes.

The plaintiffs include a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the massacre. They argue the AR-15-style rifle used by shooter Adam Lanza is too dangerous for the public and Remington glorified the weapon in marketing it to young people.

Remington has denied wrongdoing and previously insisted it can’t be sued under the federal law.

The majority of the high court agreed with most of the lower court’s ruling and dismissed most of the lawsuit’s allegations, but allowed a wrongful marketing claim to proceed.

“The regulation of advertising that threatens the public’s health, safety, and morals has long been considered a core exercise of the states’ police powers,” Justice Richard Palmer wrote for the majority.

OK, now that we’ve read that … the decision is most definitely still stupid.

Yeah, well, something tells us this case isn’t closed just yet.

We sincerely hope so.

