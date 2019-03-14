Next time someone asks you why you don’t think Beto O’Rourke is a serious person who should ever be taken seriously, just show them this:

Beto compares climate change proposals to “those who were on the beaches in Normandy”https://t.co/WWAKvINaIv pic.twitter.com/tFzIJgzrFZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 14, 2019

We knew climate change alarmists were desperate, but man.

This is historically ignorant and absolutely insulting. https://t.co/40g5urJKWa — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 14, 2019

It is. And Daily Wire senior editor — and World War II historian — Emily Zanotti would like to set the record straight (since Beto clearly won’t):

Even if this quote isn't entirely correct, it's clear Beto has absolutely no idea what went in to planning the invasion of Europe and how controversial it was to have the United States lead that charge. We didn't just show up and go, WE'RE UP. https://t.co/e56fGv5cQn — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 14, 2019

We showed up YEARS after the UK had staved off the Blitzkreig. Putting Ike in charge angered the UK. We felt so bad we let Montgomery lead us into disaster at Market Garden. We anticipated 90% casualties. There's just no comparison between WWII and the Green New Deal, sorry. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 14, 2019

Even if climate change is real and we are headed to catastrophe, the Green New Deal is just a bad infrastructure project disguised as environmental legislation. A "total war" scenario on the topic would involve bombing every industrial site in southeast Asia and starving millions https://t.co/Ip2h6AOgHi — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 14, 2019

We didn't "lead by example" at Normandy. The UK, Canada, France, and the US decided we were all going to go on a suicide mission together. Ike happened to be IN CHARGE, but we agreed to share responsibilities (and casualties). — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 14, 2019

In other words, Beto O’Rourke doesn’t have a clue what he’s talking about.

Thread is a good example of why you should absolutely be following @emzanotti https://t.co/d5ev5BkbMZ — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) March 14, 2019

Beto should give her a follow, too. Lord knows he could benefit.