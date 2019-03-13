The Democratic Party isn’t good for much these days, but when it comes to coming up with stupid ideas, they’re hard to top.

Here’s another one for the pile:

Our heart breaks for Fred Guttenberg and for all the parents of the children murdered in the Parkland shooting. But come on, man. Using their memories to push B.S. legislation so they can pat themselves on the back is pretty disgraceful. Not to mention pointless.

Maybe they should stop congratulating themselves for their latest empty gun control gesture and give themselves a big hand for this instead:

Talk about shooting themselves in the foot.

