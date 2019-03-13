The Democratic Party isn’t good for much these days, but when it comes to coming up with stupid ideas, they’re hard to top.

Here’s another one for the pile:

Our heart breaks for Fred Guttenberg and for all the parents of the children murdered in the Parkland shooting. But come on, man. Using their memories to push B.S. legislation so they can pat themselves on the back is pretty disgraceful. Not to mention pointless.

This is ANYTHING but commonsense — Gerry (@GerryInColorado) March 13, 2019

Uh what!? This is getting a little crazy guys. What the hell is an “ammo loophole”? — Elan Engel (@engele) March 13, 2019

There is no "loophole". But you knew that. #liars — CronyCap Buzzkiller – Pounceaholic (@jdftgadsden) March 13, 2019

That's… not a loophole. But you know that, and you'd rather be disingenuous. — Happy McCook Year (@mccook2002) March 13, 2019

An idiotic law with no means to enforce it and serves no purpose but to make life even more difficult for gun owners. Like HR8, this too is just another example of anti-gun legislative masturbation. — Assault Clip (@assaultclip) March 13, 2019

"We're proposing (insert name here)'s law. She was a victim of a mass shooting. Nevermind that the mass shooting she died in would not have been stopped by (insert name here)'s law." Democrats right now. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 13, 2019

Maybe they should stop congratulating themselves for their latest empty gun control gesture and give themselves a big hand for this instead:

Congrats, though, to Senate Dems for driving up ammo sales in the coming months. — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) March 13, 2019

Ya’ll just sold a whole bunch of ammo….someone check their stock portfolios 🤔 — Danny Peoples (@Danny99634068) March 13, 2019

Talk about shooting themselves in the foot.