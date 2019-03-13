Show of hands: Is there anyone out there who still believes that Jennifer Rubin has a single conservative molecule in her body?

Not that anyone was asking, but this morning, Rubin unveiled her dream 2020 ticket:

Because of course.

She may be a troll, but we’re pretty sure she’s not trolling here. She really wants this.

She’s serious, all right. What she’s not is remotely conservative.

Oh, she’s not lying to herself. She knows what she is. But she thinks she can lie to everyone else and get away with it.

She’ll definitely medal in the Grifter Olympics.

