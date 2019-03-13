Show of hands: Is there anyone out there who still believes that Jennifer Rubin has a single conservative molecule in her body?

Not that anyone was asking, but this morning, Rubin unveiled her dream 2020 ticket:

INBOX: Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate @staceyabrams, a rising star in the Democratic Party, is going to deliver one of the keynote speeches at the @DetroitChamber's Mackinac Policy Conference in late May. Ex-Republican Govs. @JohnKasich and @JebBush also are speaking. — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) March 13, 2019

Abrams/Kasich 2020 — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 13, 2019

Because of course.

Some people should leave trolling to the professionals. https://t.co/xtgM99ND6u — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 13, 2019

She may be a troll, but we’re pretty sure she’s not trolling here. She really wants this.

hahahahahahahhahahhahahahhahhahahhaha………. ..

.

.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH..

.

.

.

..

… oh WAIT you're serious. hahahahahahahahhahhHhhahahahHAHAHAHAHAHA — Erik Bootsma (@ErikBootsma) March 13, 2019

She’s serious, all right. What she’s not is remotely conservative.

This is stupid, even for you. — Captain Murphy, Sealab (@DontSJW) March 13, 2019

please elaborate in your next column. we are hungry for your wisdom — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 13, 2019

Still has "conservative" in her twitter bio. https://t.co/DcL6sjMdnz — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) March 13, 2019

Can we take “conservative” out of your bio now? Abrams?? — KatieBug76 (@Bug76Katie) March 13, 2019

Yea, you aren’t conservative so stop lying to yourself — JE🅰️UXNY, Esq. (@WWO2005) March 13, 2019

Oh, she’s not lying to herself. She knows what she is. But she thinks she can lie to everyone else and get away with it.

I still can’t decide if you, Candace Owens or the Kr*ssensteins take the title for biggest grifter. Leaning towards yourself. — Crushin Natty (@CrushinNatty) March 13, 2019

She’ll definitely medal in the Grifter Olympics.