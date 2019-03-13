Show of hands: Is there anyone out there who still believes that Jennifer Rubin has a single conservative molecule in her body?
Not that anyone was asking, but this morning, Rubin unveiled her dream 2020 ticket:
INBOX: Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate @staceyabrams, a rising star in the Democratic Party, is going to deliver one of the keynote speeches at the @DetroitChamber's Mackinac Policy Conference in late May.
Ex-Republican Govs. @JohnKasich and @JebBush also are speaking.
Abrams/Kasich 2020
Because of course.
Some people should leave trolling to the professionals. https://t.co/xtgM99ND6u
She may be a troll, but we’re pretty sure she’s not trolling here. She really wants this.
She’s serious, all right. What she’s not is remotely conservative.
This is stupid, even for you.
please elaborate in your next column. we are hungry for your wisdom
Still has "conservative" in her twitter bio. https://t.co/DcL6sjMdnz
The Washington Post’s “conservative” blogger: pic.twitter.com/XaiL5DKwZe
Can we take “conservative” out of your bio now? Abrams??
Yea, you aren’t conservative so stop lying to yourself
Oh, she’s not lying to herself. She knows what she is. But she thinks she can lie to everyone else and get away with it.
It's ongoing fraud. https://t.co/kZMy1vZtxE
I still can’t decide if you, Candace Owens or the Kr*ssensteins take the title for biggest grifter. Leaning towards yourself.
She’ll definitely medal in the Grifter Olympics.