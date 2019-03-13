Never underestimate Twitter’s ability to make people hate them. Check out what they’ve got planned for their next big app improvement:

Twitter is making drastic changes in the next update: – Retweet and Like numbers are hidden to be more 'friendly' – Massive changes to image + video – More 'proactive' enforcement and policy changeshttps://t.co/pES7l2zJon pic.twitter.com/RnxpZWdkxD — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) March 13, 2019

More:

On Tuesday, the company offered the public its first look at a new prototype for the Twitter app, which the company is calling “twttr” in a nod to CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, that includes a variety of changes to how Twitter looks and operates, centered on a new format for conversations and color-coded replies. The prototype also removes the engagement counts showing the number of retweets or “likes” a tweet receives. This change is designed to make Twitter a little friendlier. “We’re also actually working on changing the product and changing the policies to improve the health of the conversations,” Coleman said, pointing to faster and more “proactive” enforcement including the takedown of accounts spreading hoaxes and conspiracy theories.

Well, maybe not all hoaxes and conspiracy theories …

"…faster and more 'proactive' enforcement including the takedown of accounts spreading hoaxes and conspiracy theories." I'll believe it when @AOC loses her account. https://t.co/JaKrY7C8Qr — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 13, 2019

But at least Twitter will be friendlier and healthier, right?

This is dumb https://t.co/UlJxTD1REn — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 13, 2019

That first bullet point is absolutely a terrible idea https://t.co/toPxiSrjHY — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 13, 2019

If you think reporting on "viral" tweets is bad now, wait until reporters have no method of actually quantifying a tweet's news value — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 13, 2019

"An edit button might be nice, for those annoying typos." *removes from sight the things that everyone references to measure their social interactions* https://t.co/aI98ElL2I7 — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 13, 2019

This is so idiotic. It will decrease engagement, increase bias, and generally make Twitter lose even more users. These are changes only activists wanted. https://t.co/Xb5cQXhieS — Ms. Meggy Mish (@meggymish) March 13, 2019

Twitter removing Retweet and Like counts. They’ve officially realized the people they don’t like are getting all the traction and that mainstream media bought too many accounts. Bad move, @jack. Retweets and Likes generally are ‘friendly.’ https://t.co/eoOBRE0qUZ pic.twitter.com/oGYiOAKrC6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 13, 2019

Likely motivated by @Jack getting sick of being ratioed.

It really is something to watch @Twitter do everything it can to make itself useless. https://t.co/dWuqecr6Nj — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 13, 2019

"prototype also removes the engagement counts showing the number of retweets or 'likes' a tweet receives. This change is designed to make Twitter a little friendlier." https://t.co/PWRerQ4rsn LOL! In the annals of companies not getting their own product, none rival Twitter. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 13, 2019

All we wanted was an edit button… https://t.co/ZzWUchUDfF — Brad Thor (@BradThor) March 13, 2019

I'll never understand why Twitter hates Twitter so much. https://t.co/9gWziNVx5P — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 13, 2019

But we can certainly understand why so many people hate Twitter so much.

User: Twitter names can be so long now I often can't see the user's @ name so I have no idea who they are Twitter: Yes, but now you can't see like numbers on a tweet and every 15th like gets you permabanned to maintain healthy discourse. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 13, 2019

#Thread Removing Like/RT metrics sounds like they want to kill ratio-dunking. Easy to guess why. Meanwhile, the phrase "More 'proactive' enforcement and policy changes" is pretty ominous given Twitter's proven proclivities. https://t.co/jJOX6GaCZL — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 13, 2019

Good point.

If the people at Twitter were tired of their jobs and wanted to destroy the company what would they be doing different? — L. Ron Buttload (@IButtload) March 13, 2019

To me, it is remarkable Twitter's leaders still have jobs. They really don't seem to get it. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 13, 2019

They really don’t. So maybe, at the very least, they can implement this change:

When someone tries to join Twitter with handle and email, @Jack should just have another screen pop up that says "Are you sure you really want to do this?" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2019