Ben Rhodes may be a lot of things … but smart is most definitely not one of them.

After Donald Trump trumpeted former Greenpeace bigwig Patrick Moore’s climate crisis skepticism and opposition to the Green New Deal, Rhodes turned the pearl clutching up to 11:

How on earth will we explain to our children and grandchildren that an entire political party denied the existence of something that is irreversibly changing our planet. https://t.co/FnixZdy0f5 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 12, 2019

He didn’t think that one through, did he? Actually, he probably did. And he was too dense to see anything wrong with it. Bless his heart.

I thought Democrats said it's immoral to have kids during global warming so .. problem solved? https://t.co/z32rqeXliL — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 12, 2019

That’s one problem with Rhodes’ argument … and then there’s this one:

Ben Rhodes, definitely not a smart person, just undercut the entire rationale for the Green New Deal. If the changes are irreversible, why completely destroy the US economy over it? https://t.co/JimEYa2gsh — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2019

Hey Ben,

What does irreversible mean on your planet? If it is irreversible, as you claim, then government can't stop it no matter how many laws are passed or treaties are signed. — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) March 12, 2019

So why do you insist we destroy the world's economy if it's irreversible? Shouldn't we be spending money to adjust to new circumstances rather than wasting it on worthless projects? — Mike Letalien/Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) March 12, 2019

So, it’s irreversible eh? — Dan O'Brien (@danobrien1972) March 12, 2019

Irreversibly? Ok. Then why bother? Maybe it’s because you’re simply using it as a vehicle for government control of our lives? — The Hamberderuglar (@Mickpundit) March 12, 2019

See, now that explanation makes sense.