Ben Rhodes may be a lot of things … but smart is most definitely not one of them.

After Donald Trump trumpeted former Greenpeace bigwig Patrick Moore’s climate crisis skepticism and opposition to the Green New Deal, Rhodes turned the pearl clutching up to 11:

He didn’t think that one through, did he? Actually, he probably did. And he was too dense to see anything wrong with it. Bless his heart.

That’s one problem with Rhodes’ argument … and then there’s this one:

Trending

See, now that explanation makes sense.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodesClimate changeclimate crisisGreen New DealirreversiblePatrick Moore