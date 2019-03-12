Everybody always seems to just kinda forget that John Kasich is a person. Maybe this’ll get him the attention he’s been after:

Beg your pardon?

Ha! But seriously. What was Kasich thinking?

Trending

He did, though.

We can certainly see why one might think that, yes.

Quick, John Kasich! Deflect! Deflect!

Yeah, but to be fair:

Heh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016. 2016 debatesdebatesJohn Kasichracismracistswimmeruganda