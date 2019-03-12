Everybody always seems to just kinda forget that John Kasich is a person. Maybe this’ll get him the attention he’s been after:

John Kasich complains about not being center stage during the 2016 debates: “I was so far off in the wings that I felt like a Ugandan swimmer at the Olympics.” 🏅🇺🇬 — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 12, 2019

Beg your pardon?

That’s some Mike Huckabee level comedy there. — Thismustbetheplace (@bebetterbegood1) March 12, 2019

*Huckabee sadly deletes a draft, a single tear falling down his face* — prop op (@ProperOpinion) March 12, 2019

Ha! But seriously. What was Kasich thinking?

oh no https://t.co/QvRaFzFM80 — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 12, 2019

Oh sweet lord, no he didn't….. — Jennifer Flowers (@Jennife01893749) March 12, 2019

He did, though.

We can certainly see why one might think that, yes.

He's obviously running for governor of Virginia next. — Mother B (@mabennett1982) March 12, 2019

Quick, John Kasich! Deflect! Deflect!

His dad was a mailman — Will Finchman (@WillFinchman) March 12, 2019

you know, his Dad was a mailman — Just Karl (@justkarl) March 12, 2019

His joke delivery isn’t all that great. One would think that the son of a mailman would know more about deliveries. 🥁 — Daniel Gump ⛪️🇺🇸💻☕️🎬🦕🦖 (@DSiPaint) March 12, 2019

Yeah, but to be fair:

He doesn't understand words, as his dad was a mailman — Caesar Pounce (@caeser_pounce) March 12, 2019

Heh.