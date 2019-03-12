If you thought Nancy Pelosi dumping ice-cold water on the Resistance’s impeachment dream was bad, wait’ll you see what dream other dream she’s dashing:

We missed this bit from Rolling Stone’s big interview with Pelosi late last month (because, let’s face it, who reads Rolling Stone?), but in light of the impeachment train derailment, it’s definitely worth highlighting:

When they say Medicare for All, people have to understand this: Medicare for All is not as good a benefit as the Affordable Care Act. It doesn’t have catastrophic [coverage] — you have to go buy it. It doesn’t have dental. It’s not as good as the plans that you can buy under the Affordable Care Act. So I say to them, come in with your ideas, but understand that we’re either gonna have to improve Medicare — for all, including seniors — or else people are not gonna get what they think they’re gonna get. And by the way, how’s it gonna be paid for? Now, single-payer is a different thing. People use the terms interchangeably. Sometimes it could be the same thing, but it’s not always. Single-payer is just about who pays. It’s not about what the benefits are. That is, administratively, the simplest thing to do, but to convert to it? Thirty trillion dollars. Now, how do you pay for that? So I said, “Look, just put them all on the table, and let’s have the discussion, and let people see what it is. But know what it is that you’re talking about.” All I want is the goal of every American having access to health care. You don’t get there by dismantling the Affordable Care Act. As Californians have said to me, “We get billions and billions of dollars out of the Affordable Care Act coming into California. Now they want to get rid of that.” How are they gonna go to single-payer in California without the money from the Affordable Care Act? Anyway, this is not a bumper-sticker war — this is a complicated issue.

No kidding.

Seems like she is worried about the Dem party going too far left and is trying to steer it back to something more moderate.

She knows that 2020 as Socialism V Capitalism is a disaster for the Ds.

But it sure look like it's too late, especially since she lost control last week with the Omar debacle.

And the icing on this delicious cake?

Bonus quote from Andrew Cuomo re 'Medicare for All' in NY: "No sane person will pass it…you'd double everybody's taxes."

We’re definitely content to just sit here and watch the crash from afar.