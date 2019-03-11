Remember how Hillary Clinton ignored Wisconsin? She got a lot of grief for that, but based on what DNC Chair Tom Perez finds most exciting about Milwaukee hosting the DNC, it seems pretty safe to say that Democrats should stay the hell out of Wisconsin. For everyone’s own good:

How about no, Tom?

How can Perez — or anyone, for that matter — even entertain such an awful idea?

Look: It’s not as if we want to help the Democrats in any way, but come on. Do Dems seriously think this will endear them to Wisconsinites?

You may have just put the final nail in the Democrats’ coffin with this, Tom Perez.

