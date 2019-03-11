Remember how Hillary Clinton ignored Wisconsin? She got a lot of grief for that, but based on what DNC Chair Tom Perez finds most exciting about Milwaukee hosting the DNC, it seems pretty safe to say that Democrats should stay the hell out of Wisconsin. For everyone’s own good:

.@TomPerez says people may even eat some vegan brats in Milwaukee and celebrate with some "damn fine union-made Milwaukee beer at the end of the night." — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) March 11, 2019

How about no, Tom?

How can Perez — or anyone, for that matter — even entertain such an awful idea?

Those Democrats know how to party. https://t.co/y5eATOEzVp — BT (@back_ttys) March 11, 2019

Wow its great how these guys really get the midwest. Its so authentic. — International Unity Award Runner-Up🥈 (@Bugs_Meany) March 11, 2019

Yep, the Dems are the party of the working class…. — SarahAnnRhoades (@SarahAnnRhoades) March 11, 2019

Look: It’s not as if we want to help the Democrats in any way, but come on. Do Dems seriously think this will endear them to Wisconsinites?

I blame bad parenting for this. https://t.co/fqIRMNa9Jt — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) March 11, 2019

No, this is wrong. Do not eat vegan brats. Wrong wrong wrong. https://t.co/7dbQWOUfNq — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) March 11, 2019

I supported this thing coming to WI, but vegan brats are a deal breaker for me. That's heresy at the highest level. — Nate Schacht (@SchachtNate) March 11, 2019

TOO FAR DEMOCRATS. TOO FAR. https://t.co/YKiCigs33l — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 11, 2019

You may have just put the final nail in the Democrats’ coffin with this, Tom Perez.