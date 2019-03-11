Was this inevitable? Pretty much. Is it stupid and eyeroll-inducing? Hell yes.

But here we are:

Georgia's Stacey Abrams says at SXSW: '2020 is definitely on the table' – CNNPolitics https://t.co/TaBpic1FV1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2019

Definitely on the table, you guys:

In #LeadFromTheOutside, I explore how to be intentional about plans, but flexible enough to adapt. 20 years ago, I never thought I’d be ready to run for POTUS before 2028. But life comes at you fast – as I shared in Q&A w @Yamiche at @sxsw. Now 2020 is definitely on the table… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 11, 2019

Should it be on the table, though?

Lmao! — Craig miller (@Craigmi42598178) March 11, 2019

Between her and Beto… — John Gerard (@OHFScratch) March 11, 2019

She can't possibly mean President. That would be a huge joke. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) March 11, 2019

Even some of Stacey Abrams’ supporters want her to slow her roll just a bit:

please run for senate instead — dgml (@dashlewismusic) March 11, 2019

Would hope you’ll reconsider and throw yourself into the Senate race instead! Turn Georgia BLUE first! — Sharon Seaman (@sharonseamanfit) March 11, 2019

We have a tough but doable climb to take the Senate. Without a Democratic Senate, no progress is possible in 2021. Please run for GA Senate. You're the strongest candidate. We need you to defeat Purdue.https://t.co/txXDItACqY — Autarkh (@Autarkh) March 11, 2019

We need you in the Senate first! — James Nolan (@jamesnola) March 11, 2019

Will support you wholeheartedly, but please run for Senate instead. — Palmer (@phouch) March 11, 2019

Agree with the others, we need you to run for senate. Perdue is horrible and needs to go. You are quite possibly the only person who can beat him. There is plenty of time to run for president later with the added bonus of any future race certainly having a smaller field. — Shayna (@ShayITP) March 11, 2019

Please beat Perdue. As a Georgian, I’m desperate for a strong progressive to win one of our senate seats. — JHS 🌹 (@JSherman6918) March 11, 2019

Imagine having a strong presence in a state with a Senate seat that could flip and saying you want to run against 40 people for president — New New Houston Journal (@Hinsons_News) March 11, 2019

I love you Stacey, but please DON’T RUN! The field is too crowded already. — arielfgold (@arielfgold) March 11, 2019

Honestly, we wouldn’t mind seeing her run for POTUS in 2020, if for no other reason than the joy we’ll feel at seeing her lose once again.

Democrats love them some losers! — Bonnie O (@bloc52) March 11, 2019

What’s next, is John Ossof going to throw his hat in the ring? — Floyd Lawson (@FloydLawson78) March 11, 2019

Yes, please! Fire up the van, Alyssa Milano!