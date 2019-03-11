As Twitchy told you yesterday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has informed us plebs that there’s “plenty of money” out there … “it’s just in the wrong hands.”

Brothers and sisters, there is plenty of money in this country. There is plenty of money in this world. It’s just in the wrong hands. https://t.co/rznyXQhPcU — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 10, 2019

Now, if you’re like us, you’re probably wondering, “OK, so whose hands are the right hands?” Well, the answer is Bill de Blasio’s, of course. And his wife’s. As Becket Adams shows, New Yorkers can definitely trust those two to use taxpayers’ money in the best possible way:

Could those hands get any righter?

And end scene? New York City is edging toward financial disaster, experts warn https://t.co/rIlyot7Tkh — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) March 11, 2019

Huh.

Is this some of the plenty of money? — Caledonian Rose (@CaledonianRoses) March 11, 2019

Sounds like maybe as long as it’s in Bill de Blasio’s hands, it won’t be “plenty” for much longer.

And here we thought socialism was the answer to our problems.