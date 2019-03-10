ATTENTION COMRADES: Mayor Bill de Blasio has a message for you. . .

All over this country people are working harder and harder, but getting less and less. It‘s not an accident. It’s an agenda to ensure that working people won’t get ahead. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 10, 2019

You see, the problem is your money is in the wrong hands. Specifically, it’s in your hands and not his hands:

Brothers and sisters, there is plenty of money in this country. There is plenty of money in this world. It’s just in the wrong hands. https://t.co/rznyXQhPcU — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 10, 2019

When someone shows you who they are, believe them:

I’ve heard this one before. https://t.co/xEtsBHMmip — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 10, 2019

But it will probably work out this time. Right, comrades?

We are just a few broken eggs away from an omelette, comrades https://t.co/CNqdERUYnn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 10, 2019

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

Please just stop https://t.co/x8OpSXRblB — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 10, 2019

We KNOW what comes next:

And like that – *poof* – the money was gone. https://t.co/haNoTrymz5 — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) March 10, 2019

Well, not his wife’s hands:

I for one look forward to our new socialist overlords telling whose hands are the right hands. https://t.co/aROUUak3lt — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 10, 2019

“Comrade give it a rest”:

Comrade give it a rest. This tweet has been up for 6 hours and got 65 likes. The more shocking number is you only following one person. If you were recluse I might understand even it belies the notion of "social media" but you are man of the people. This is arrogance personified. https://t.co/CTh28yLumu — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 10, 2019

Oh, but it gets worse. Here’s NYC’s mayor flapping his arms up and down like a giant bird as this church sing’s R. Kelly’s, “I believe I can fly”:

I wonder if the @NYCMayor realizes who sings this song 🤔 #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/zHOESeQDKU — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) March 10, 2019

What a doofus.

