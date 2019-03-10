ATTENTION COMRADES: Mayor Bill de Blasio has a message for you. . .
All over this country people are working harder and harder, but getting less and less. It‘s not an accident. It’s an agenda to ensure that working people won’t get ahead.
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 10, 2019
You see, the problem is your money is in the wrong hands. Specifically, it’s in your hands and not his hands:
Brothers and sisters, there is plenty of money in this country. There is plenty of money in this world. It’s just in the wrong hands. https://t.co/rznyXQhPcU
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 10, 2019
When someone shows you who they are, believe them:
I’ve heard this one before. https://t.co/xEtsBHMmip
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 10, 2019
But it will probably work out this time. Right, comrades?
We are just a few broken eggs away from an omelette, comrades https://t.co/CNqdERUYnn
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 10, 2019
Can’t stop, won’t stop:
Please just stop https://t.co/x8OpSXRblB
— Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 10, 2019
We KNOW what comes next:
And like that – *poof* – the money was gone. https://t.co/haNoTrymz5
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) March 10, 2019
Well, not his wife’s hands:
I for one look forward to our new socialist overlords telling whose hands are the right hands. https://t.co/aROUUak3lt
— David French (@DavidAFrench) March 10, 2019
“Comrade give it a rest”:
Comrade give it a rest. This tweet has been up for 6 hours and got 65 likes. The more shocking number is you only following one person. If you were recluse I might understand even it belies the notion of "social media" but you are man of the people. This is arrogance personified. https://t.co/CTh28yLumu
— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) March 10, 2019
Oh, but it gets worse. Here’s NYC’s mayor flapping his arms up and down like a giant bird as this church sing’s R. Kelly’s, “I believe I can fly”:
I wonder if the @NYCMayor realizes who sings this song 🤔 #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/zHOESeQDKU
— Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) March 10, 2019
What a doofus.
***