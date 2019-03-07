It’s getting harder and harder to ignore Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism — thanks largely to Omar herself — but dammit, Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky thinks that’s what we should be trying to do:
Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) on how Democrats should respond to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitism: “This is not a conversation we ought to have…in the public” pic.twitter.com/BHG3mszkd3
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2019
It’s not?
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2019
*summons Marcia voice*
Really, Jan… https://t.co/VZgOsQcYXr
— I'm Julie! (@NathanWurtzel) March 7, 2019
This conversation is happening in social media and in public because Ilhan Omar has made her thoughts about Israel and Jews very public.
Weren’t the remarks public? 🙄
— Mike (@michaeljashmore) March 7, 2019
Her comments were posted “publicly”
— Nope. (@worlsgonebyebye) March 7, 2019
And that’s really what all this boils down to: Dems like Schakowsky aren’t upset about Ilhan Omar being anti-Semitic; they’re upset because Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism has shined a blinding spotlight on the rampant bigotry within the Democratic Party.
Where, exactly, SHOULD this conversation be had?
— Kerri Connell (@KerriPyr) March 7, 2019
Schakowsky doesn’t want it to be had anywhere.
Ok. So it’s alright to be a bigot behind closed doors. Cool. Good to know.
— Scott_psc (@psc_scott) March 7, 2019
Today’s Democratic Party, ladies and gentlemen.
Democracy Thrives in Darkness https://t.co/3Iv6GQBimB
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 7, 2019