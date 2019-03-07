It’s getting harder and harder to ignore Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism — thanks largely to Omar herself — but dammit, Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky thinks that’s what we should be trying to do:

Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) on how Democrats should respond to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitism: “This is not a conversation we ought to have…in the public” pic.twitter.com/BHG3mszkd3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2019

It’s not?

This conversation is happening in social media and in public because Ilhan Omar has made her thoughts about Israel and Jews very public.

Weren’t the remarks public? 🙄 — Mike (@michaeljashmore) March 7, 2019

Her comments were posted “publicly” — Nope. (@worlsgonebyebye) March 7, 2019

And that’s really what all this boils down to: Dems like Schakowsky aren’t upset about Ilhan Omar being anti-Semitic; they’re upset because Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism has shined a blinding spotlight on the rampant bigotry within the Democratic Party.

Where, exactly, SHOULD this conversation be had? — Kerri Connell (@KerriPyr) March 7, 2019

Schakowsky doesn’t want it to be had anywhere.

Ok. So it’s alright to be a bigot behind closed doors. Cool. Good to know. — Scott_psc (@psc_scott) March 7, 2019

Today’s Democratic Party, ladies and gentlemen.