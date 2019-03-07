It’s getting harder and harder to ignore Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism — thanks largely to Omar herself — but dammit, Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky thinks that’s what we should be trying to do:

It’s not?

Trending

This conversation is happening in social media and in public because Ilhan Omar has made her thoughts about Israel and Jews very public.

And that’s really what all this boils down to: Dems like Schakowsky aren’t upset about Ilhan Omar being anti-Semitic; they’re upset because Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism has shined a blinding spotlight on the rampant bigotry within the Democratic Party.

Schakowsky doesn’t want it to be had anywhere.

Today’s Democratic Party, ladies and gentlemen.

