And now for something completely different. By which we mean, of course, more of the same.

Journalist Andy Ngo was at Portland State University recently for an event featuring conservative blogger Michael Strickland. The College Republicans had invited Strickland to speak there … but one faux anti-fascist goon had another plan. And the plan worked:

Last night, College Republicans invited conservative blogger Michael Strickland to @Portland_State. Event got shut down by anarchist who came w/a bell. Strickland was to speak about his conviction related to him brandishing a gun at a mob who surrounded him at a 2016 BLM protest. pic.twitter.com/JnHO6ElSLa — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

One anarchist antifa disruptor with a bell was able to shut down the Michael Strickland @Portland_State College Republicans speech as soon as the event began. Campus police & admin were there but just stood & watched. They said they couldn't do anything about the disrupter. pic.twitter.com/fSpuEjm8aQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

So they just let him keep going:

The person who shut down the College Republicans Portland State event then went to the front and blocked the projector so that the speaker couldn't play a video. This continued for more than an hour while police watched. pic.twitter.com/eF3YNraWQ4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

Guess they were too busy enjoying the show to ask the jackass to stop. What a shame, too, since he was on such a roll:

In the last few seconds of this vid protestor says to the speaker that “quite a few trans people were beaten up last time you spoke on campus.” Speaker says he’s never spoken on campus before. Protester shrugs and admits he made it up. https://t.co/4TFQVO6wp1 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 6, 2019

Well, as long as he’s morally right, he doesn’t have to be factually correct. And he doesn’t have to worry about being asked to leave.

Speaker attempted to give his speech to live stream but the disruptor followed & continued ringing bell. @Portland_State has no policies in place to deal w/disruptions at student-organized events. Police will only intervene when there is violence or property destruction. pic.twitter.com/fgcJBPnAU7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2019

So if you’re a conservative speaker at a liberal college, you’re just on your own. Hell of a message to send.

It’s pathetic, if nothing else. But it does lead to an interesting idea: