And now for something completely different. By which we mean, of course, more of the same.

Journalist Andy Ngo was at Portland State University recently for an event featuring conservative blogger Michael Strickland. The College Republicans had invited Strickland to speak there … but one faux anti-fascist goon had another plan. And the plan worked:

So they just let him keep going:

Guess they were too busy enjoying the show to ask the jackass to stop. What a shame, too, since he was on such a roll:

Well, as long as he’s morally right, he doesn’t have to be factually correct. And he doesn’t have to worry about being asked to leave.

So if you’re a conservative speaker at a liberal college, you’re just on your own. Hell of a message to send.

It’s pathetic, if nothing else. But it does lead to an interesting idea:

