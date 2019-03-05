It’s a day ending in “y,” which means Matt Yglesias has got a white-hot take to share with the class. This one’s about conservatives’ response to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism. And it’s everything you could possibly hope for:

I think some liberals are looking at this obvious hypocrisy of the GOP on this Omar situation the wrong way around. Her remarks are a problem precisely because Democrats are the anti-bigotry, pro-sensitivity party. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 5, 2019

Republicans tolerate anti-semites in their midst for the same reason they tolerate Islamophobes and racists and gay-bashers and everyone else. It’s not a particular offense to Jews, it’s just how they roll. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 5, 2019

But Democrats *really do* believe in policing speech to avoid giving discomfort to vulnerable or marginalized groups and that’s an important part of their pitch to American Jews so they have to *do it in this case too* or it seems fishy. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 5, 2019

All the other points people are making about this are true, however: Republicans are huge hypocrites, the attacks on Omar are drenched in overt anti-Muslim bigotry, and mainstream “pro-Israel” politics in the United States is in fact really bad and harmful. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 5, 2019

OK, first of all, Ilhan Omar’s remarks are a problem because they’re blatantly anti-Semitic.

Her remarks are a problem because — these tropes are dangerous; they feed the idea/monster that there is a secret cabal run by Jews that control finance and world politics. — LaResistenciaUSA (@ResisteUSA) March 5, 2019

And second of all, if the Democratic Party is the “anti-bigotry, pro-sensitivity party,” they really, really could’ve fooled us.

you must have your head buried deep in the sand to believe the Democrats are anti-bigotry, pro-sensitivity party. — P-IN-P (@pinto_p) March 5, 2019

Has Matt Yglesias met the Democrats?

And Northam’s just the tip of the Democratic iceberg. Hell, even Matt’s a bigoted piece of crap:

And who remembers this classic?

Funny how Ilhan Omar’s toxic anti-Semitism is brushed aside by clowns like Yglesias as just legitimate criticism of Israel, while criticism of Omar’s toxic anti-Semitism is labeled “overt anti-Muslim bigotry.”