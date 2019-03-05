It’s a day ending in “y,” which means Matt Yglesias has got a white-hot take to share with the class. This one’s about conservatives’ response to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism. And it’s everything you could possibly hope for:

OK, first of all, Ilhan Omar’s remarks are a problem because they’re blatantly anti-Semitic.

And second of all, if the Democratic Party is the “anti-bigotry, pro-sensitivity party,” they really, really could’ve fooled us.

Has Matt Yglesias met the Democrats?

And Northam’s just the tip of the Democratic iceberg. Hell, even Matt’s a bigoted piece of crap:

And who remembers this classic?

Funny how Ilhan Omar’s toxic anti-Semitism is brushed aside by clowns like Yglesias as just legitimate criticism of Israel, while criticism of Omar’s toxic anti-Semitism is labeled “overt anti-Muslim bigotry.”

