Twitchy fave Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, doesn’t have to go looking for trouble. It just seems to find him.

It sure found him today:

Dude.

I like your responses. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 5, 2019

Because they’re amazing.

Hope you aren't disbarred. — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 5, 2019

Marshal of the Supreme Court is going to hear about this. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2019

I didn't see her write those opinions? Did you? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2019

Proof of life isn’t that hard of a request — Ken Ungian (@YeahKenny) March 5, 2019

I didn't see her write those opinions. Did you? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2019

We’re waiting for SCOTUSblog’s explanation.

Meanwhile:

No kidding.

My god how deep does conspiracy go? https://t.co/32wM7CdIq2 — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) March 5, 2019

Are you sure you want to know the answer to that question?

Yeah right. Next thing you know they'll try telling us Merrick Garland is still alive too. — BT (@back_ttys) March 5, 2019

Gone, but not forgotten.

Lmaoooo — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 5, 2019

😂😂😂😂 — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) March 5, 2019

Lmao-and also really random for Scotus Blog to be doing this https://t.co/7KXMLLRnCj — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) March 5, 2019

WTF is @SCOTUSblog DMing people about something like this? That's really weird. https://t.co/c410m0W5ST — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 5, 2019

SCOTUSBlog DM'ing @redsteeze to ask for a 'correction' to *a joke* he made back in January about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's health is one of the weirder and funnier things I've seen on Twitter recently. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 5, 2019

And believe me I've seen some weird and funny s**t on Twitter recently. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 5, 2019

This is one for the books, for sure.

Can you believe this site is free? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 5, 2019

We still can’t. But we can definitely believe this: