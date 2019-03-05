As Twitchy told you, House Democrats are postponing their vote on the resolution condemning anti-Semitism so that they can squeeze in language about other forms of religious bigotry, namely Islamophobia.

If you follow his Twitter feed, you’ll see that comedian-actor Paul F. Tompkins leans pretty heavily to the Left, but even he thinks the progs in the Democratic Party are making a big mistake:

Seriously, anti-Semitism is the issue here. Is it so much to ask that the resolution focus solely on rejecting anti-Semitism?

We’ll leave you with this from Seth Mandel:

