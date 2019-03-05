As Twitchy told you, House Democrats are postponing their vote on the resolution condemning anti-Semitism so that they can squeeze in language about other forms of religious bigotry, namely Islamophobia.

If you follow his Twitter feed, you’ll see that comedian-actor Paul F. Tompkins leans pretty heavily to the Left, but even he thinks the progs in the Democratic Party are making a big mistake:

Look, I don’t think it’s good to be anti-Muslim but gosh we need this anti-anti-Semitism resolution like YESTERDAY. Can’t the Muslims wait for their own resolution? Then we can do all the rest of the religions separately. It makes sense! https://t.co/ak6o1Pctta — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 6, 2019

Seriously, anti-Semitism is the issue here. Is it so much to ask that the resolution focus solely on rejecting anti-Semitism?

We’ll leave you with this from Seth Mandel:

As I tried explaining to conservatives who pushed the "all lives matter" stuff in response to Black Lives Matter–a group I've defended time and again–when a specific group has been targeted, universalizing and appropriating their pain is obnoxious. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 6, 2019